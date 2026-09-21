House Democrat Endorses Republican Rep. Mike Lawler in Close Midterm Race

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler of New York got a surprising endorsement from his Democratic colleague, Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, as the midterm elections rapidly approach.

Golden wrote an op-ed Monday for Lower Hudson Digital, which is part of the USA Today network, titled: “I’m a Democrat in Congress. NY should re-elect Mike Lawler.”

In it, the Democrat highlighted how he “worked well” with Lawler in a town defined by divisive rhetoric and toxic turmoil.

He mainly saluted Lawler for helping him push a bill related to federal regulations over the lobster industry — a huge moneymaker in Golden’s state.

In 2021, Congress paused any new lobster industry regulations, but that provision expires in 2028. This caused Golden to introduce the Northeast Lobstermen Protection Act.

The bill would extend the pause until 2035 and “keep backing new gear technology, so that any new rules rest on the best available science rather than bureaucratic guesswork.”

Golden, who isn’t seeking re-election, credited Lawler with helping lead the charge, so that the bill could get out of committee and be passed on the House floor.

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In a Congress where the GOP majority is razor-thin, Lawler was praised for working with Democrats on liberal issues like collective bargaining for federal employees and extending Obamacare tax credits.

“Twice more in the past two years, when something needed doing and party lines stood in the way, I found Lawler across the aisle,” Golden wrote. “When the Trump Administration took away collective bargaining for federal employees, I introduced a bill restoring their rights. Lawler didn’t even take convincing.”

“He signed on and said he wanted to help push it,” the article continued. “When the enhanced ACA premium tax credits were about to expire, he helped lead the bipartisan fight to extend them and even signed a Democratic discharge petition to get something to the House floor.”

Golden pointed out that Lawler is one of three House Republicans who hold a seat in a district carried by Kamala Harris in 2024, which could explain his liberal leanings.

“Representing districts like ours forces you to work for people who disagree with you,” Golden noted.

Lawler thanked Golden for the endorsement on social media, saying he was “honored” to have his backing.

“Thank you to my friend and colleague @RepGolden for his endorsement,” the New York Republican wrote. “Jared is a servant leader, who has fought tirelessly for his district. Time and again when we needed bipartisan compromise, Jared was always there ready to deliver. I’m honored to have earned his support.”

Thank you to my friend and colleague @RepGolden for his endorsement. Jared is a servant leader, who has fought tirelessly for his district. Time and again when we needed bipartisan compromise, Jared was always there ready to deliver. I’m honored to have earned his support. https://t.co/HUstZpmqki — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) September 21, 2026

Despite Lawler crossing party lines, Trump praised him in May at a campaign event, in an effort to retain the GOP’s House majority, NBC News reported.

“Mike Lawler is fantastic. He’s fantastic,” Trump told the crowd. “He’s a terrific guy. You’re lucky to have him.”

Lawler joked at the event that he’s either known as “MAGA Mike” or a “traitorous RINO.”

Despite this, it appears the commander in chief is willing to compromise, especially given how close many of the midterm races are shaping up to be.

The New York Times cited polling that shows Lawler fighting for his political life, as the race has been deemed a toss-up.

If Democrats flip the House, they are likely to initiate impeachment investigations against Trump and some of his top cabinet members, which would stall the president’s agenda for his final two years in office.

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