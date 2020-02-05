House Dems Give Nancy Pelosi Standing Ovation After SOTU-Ripping Stunt

Hours after she tore apart a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech in front of tens of millions of TV viewers, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday received a standing ovation from House Democrats, according to multiple reports.

Trump had barely finished delivering his speech when Pelosi, who was seated behind him, took the printed copy of the speech that was in front of her and ripped it up.

On Wednesday morning, Pelosi expanded on her decision during a closed-door House Democratic caucus meeting.

“He shredded the truth, so I shredded his speech,” the House speaker told her colleagues, according to The Hill, which cited sources in the room.

TRENDING: Super Bowl Halftime Show Contained a Subtle Anti-Trump Immigration Message

“What we heard last night was a disgrace,” she added, as Politico reported.

The Hill, Politico and NBC News all reported House Democrats gave Pelosi a standing ovation when her remarks Wednesday concluded.

“You are supposed to talk about the state of the union,” she reportedly said, “not the state of your alleged mind.”

According to Time reporter Alana Abramson, Florida Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel confirmed that Pelosi got a standing ovation.

Rep. Lois Frankel said Pelosi got a standing ovation in caucus today after explaining her frustration with trump’s speech — Alana Abramson (@aabramson) February 5, 2020

“She said that [Trump] disgraced the House of Representatives by using it as a backdrop for a reality show,” Democratic Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky told Politico.

In the immediate aftermath of her stunt, Pelosi said she ripped up the speech “because it was a courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech,” according to ABC News.

Do you think Pelosi's behavior was out of line? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (799 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

“The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people,” the House speaker added in a statement. “The American people expect and deserve a President to have integrity and respect for the aspirations for their children.”

RELATED: Mike Pence: Nancy Pelosi Hit 'a New Low' by Ripping Up State of the Union

Other Democrats have publicly supporter Pelosi’s behavior.

“As far as I’m concerned, a shredder wasn’t available, so she did what she needed to do,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York told reporters.

Trump, for his part, called Tuesday night “a great and triumphant evening for our Country.”

“Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!” the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.