News
Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana looks on during a news conference after a caucus meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 10.
Republican Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana looks on during a news conference after a caucus meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 10. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Announces Cancer Diagnosis After 'A Few Days of Not Feeling Like Myself'

 By The Associated Press  August 29, 2023 at 8:34am
Rep. Steve Scalise, the No. 2-ranking House Republican, said Tuesday he has been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer known as multiple myeloma and is undergoing treatment.

Scalise, 57, said he will continue to serve in the House.

He described the cancer as “very treatable” and said it was detected early.

The Louisiana Republican was among several people wounded in 2017 when a rifle-wielding leftist fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington.

Scalise was shot in the hip and endured lengthy hospitalizations, multiple surgeries and painful rehabilitation.

The House majority leader said the cancer diagnosis came after he had not been feeling like himself in the past week.

Blood tests showed some irregularities, and after additional screening, he said, he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

“I have now begun treatment, which will continue for the next several months,” Scalise said in a statement. “I expect to work through this period and intend to return to Washington, continuing my work as Majority Leader and serving the people of Louisiana’s First Congressional District.”

The congressman also thanked his medical team and said he was “incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable.”

“I will tackle this with the same strength and energy as I have tackled past challenges,” Scalise said.

Many colleagues wished him well on social media.

Scalise is in his ninth term in the House.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

