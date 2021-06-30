The House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol, as well as the bust of former Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney, who wrote the Dred Scott decision that ruled black people were not American citizens.

The bill passed on a 285-120 vote. Similar legislation passed in 2020 but stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“The people’s house can never truly be for the people if it is lined with tributes to those who fought to continue the enslavement of Black people in this country,” California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, the bill’s co-sponsor, said, according to Fox News.

“My ancestors built this building. Imagine how they would feel knowing that more than 100 years after slavery was abolished in this country, we still pay homage to the very people that betrayed this country in order to keep my ancestors enslaved,” she said.

Several House members shared their support on Twitter following the vote.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland tweeted, “Hate and bigotry have no place in the halls of Congress. H.R. 3005 will remove symbols of sedition, slavery, and segregation from the U.S. Capitol. It’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar tweeted, “America was founded on ideals of equality and justice for all, and the halls of government should reflect those principles. I’m proud to support legislation to #RemoveHate from the U.S. Capitol.”

Majority Whip James Clayburn of South Carolina added, “We ought to teach and honor, in this hall, that which makes our country great — not celebrate those who were proponents of racial inequity and hatred.”

While many Republicans supported the bill, 120 of them voted against it.

One of them, Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, issued a statement Tuesday explaining his decision.

“The South lost, and our Union is strong today, and the great victory of our constitutional government in the Civil War over slavery and secession should be celebrated,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Democrats, animated by the Critical Race Theory concepts of structural racism, microaggressions, and a United States based solely on white supremacy, have chosen to remove statues that underscore the failures of our pre-1861 Constitution. Make no mistake, those who won the West and George Washington are next.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he supported the bill but continued to oppose critical race theory.

“Critical Race Theory is the governing ideology [of the entire] Biden administration,” McCarthy said, according to The Washington Times.

“By advocating for it, Democrats continue to fuel hatred and division across the country,” he added.

