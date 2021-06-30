Path 27
News
A statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, vice president of the Confederate States, is seen in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on June 11, 2020.
A statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, vice president of the Confederate States, is seen in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on June 11, 2020. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

House Passes Bill to Remove Confederate Statues

Dillon Burroughs June 30, 2021 at 6:46am
Path 27

The House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol, as well as the bust of former Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney, who wrote the Dred Scott decision that ruled black people were not American citizens.

The bill passed on a 285-120 vote. Similar legislation passed in 2020 but stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“The people’s house can never truly be for the people if it is lined with tributes to those who fought to continue the enslavement of Black people in this country,” California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass, the bill’s co-sponsor, said, according to Fox News.

“My ancestors built this building. Imagine how they would feel knowing that more than 100 years after slavery was abolished in this country, we still pay homage to the very people that betrayed this country in order to keep my ancestors enslaved,” she said.

Several House members shared their support on Twitter following the vote.

Trending:
Texas AG: Over 500 Election Fraud Cases Still Need to Be Heard in Court

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland tweeted, “Hate and bigotry have no place in the halls of Congress. H.R. 3005 will remove symbols of sedition, slavery, and segregation from the U.S. Capitol. It’s never too late to do the right thing.”

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar tweeted, “America was founded on ideals of equality and justice for all, and the halls of government should reflect those principles. I’m proud to support legislation to #RemoveHate from the U.S. Capitol.”

Majority Whip James Clayburn of South Carolina added, “We ought to teach and honor, in this hall, that which makes our country great — not celebrate those who were proponents of racial inequity and hatred.”

While many Republicans supported the bill, 120 of them voted against it.

Related:
Trump Lists 7 Demands 'Every Concerned Parent in America' Should Be Making to Thwart Biden's 'National Suicide'

One of them, Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale, issued a statement Tuesday explaining his decision.

“The South lost, and our Union is strong today, and the great victory of our constitutional government in the Civil War over slavery and secession should be celebrated,” he said.

“Unfortunately, Democrats, animated by the Critical Race Theory concepts of structural racism, microaggressions, and a United States based solely on white supremacy, have chosen to remove statues that underscore the failures of our pre-1861 Constitution. Make no mistake, those who won the West and George Washington are next.”

Should the statues be removed?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he supported the bill but continued to oppose critical race theory.

“Critical Race Theory is the governing ideology [of the entire] Biden administration,” McCarthy said, according to The Washington Times.

“By advocating for it, Democrats continue to fuel hatred and division across the country,” he added.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. He holds degrees in communications and religion, and serves as co-host of the nationally syndicated radio program “A View from the Wall.” An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
House Passes Bill to Remove Confederate Statues
Gov. Kristi Noem Slams Biden's Decision to Block July 4 Fireworks as 'Political' and 'Punitive'
Republican Committee Releases 'Shocking,' 'Never Before Seen' Border Crisis Footage Ahead of Trump Visit
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Reveals Where and When You Can Watch Trump's Trip to the Border
Maricopa County Announces It Will Replace All 2020 Voting Machines, Says Security 'Has Been Compromised'
See more...

Conversation