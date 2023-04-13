MLB Superstar Shohei Ohtani Snaps Pitching Record Set by Legend Nolan Ryan

Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese baseball superstar, continues to rack up serious accolades in his time in Major League Baseball.

Ohtani, who has excelled on both sides of the plate for the Los Angeles Angels in the early days of the new season, broke an impressive record Tuesday that was set by legendary Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan back in 1973.

According to MLB.com, Ohtani, 28, surpassed Ryan for having the most consecutive starts allowing two or fewer runs in a game; accomplishing that feat in 10 consecutive starts.

This record-breaking dominance showcases the Japanese native’s hot start to the season on the mound, as he boasts more eye-watering numbers.

Through his first three starts, Ohtani has an earned run average of 0.47, with opponents hitting a mere .100 batting average against in that time, MLB.com reported.

Ohtani has also been swinging the bat at a hot clip, proving his rare ability to both pitch and hit are elite.

He has reached base in all 11 of the Angels games, smashed three home runs, and driven in eight RBIs.

Before the season began in late March, Ohtani’s two-way talents helped lead Japan to a huge 3-2 win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, as reported by CBS Sports.

The Japanese phenom struck out star teammate Mike Trout to clinch the title against the Americans and was named WBC Most Valuable Player for his offensive and pitching exploits.

Since coming to the U.S. for the 2018 season, Ohtani has quickly cemented himself as a bonafide superstar, taking the league by storm.

In that year he was named Rookie of the Year for the American League and took home the AL MVP award in 2021 — in a unanimous vote, according to MLB.com.

He was runner-up for MVP last season, losing out to Yankee juggernaut Aaron Judge.

Despite an undeniably impressive record, Ohtani plays down the hype, insisting that there is still room for improvement in his game.

“If you look at the results on paper, it looks great, but I really haven’t had too many 1-2-3 innings,” Ohtani said through his interpreter according to MLB.com.

He also noted that he’s walked 12 batters so far this season.

“I feel like the only issue right now is the walks. It’s kind of weird, because I felt really good in the bullpen this time around so I didn’t think I would give up as much as I did.”

Being in the company of someone like Nolan Ryan is no small feat.

Besies the record Ohtani broke on Tuesday, which Ryan established over the 1972-73 seasons, Ryan holds the record for most strikeouts by any pitcher in MLB history with 5,714 and has over 300 wins to his name, according to MLB.com.

He also threw seven no-hitters over the course of a career that saw him pitch well into his 40s.

If Ohtani keeps up the pace, he will surely find himself amid more elite company, as he seeks to dominate America’s national pastime.

