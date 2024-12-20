Share
The U.S. Capitol is pictured ahead of a failed vote Thursday on a revised continuing resolution bill. A new plan proposes separate votes on the issues addressed in the bill.
The U.S. Capitol is pictured ahead of a failed vote Thursday on a revised continuing resolution bill. A new plan proposes separate votes on the issues addressed in the bill.

House Republicans Reportedly Reach Agreement on Spending Impasse - It Looks to Be the Best of Both Worlds

 By Randy DeSoto  December 20, 2024 at 12:02pm
House Republicans have reached a tentative deal to avert a partial government shutdown that involves more or less breaking up the proposal that failed to pass Thursday night into separate bills.

The American Relief Act went down in a vote of 235 to 174, with 38 Republicans voting against it and just two Democrats voting for it.

The legislation had been the 116-page replacement to the 1,500-page bill that never even made it to a vote after several Republicans, the DOGE co-chairs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy and eventually President-elect Donald Trump came out against it.

One could tell Trump, who supports House Speaker Mike Johnson, was trying to give him some room to maneuver out of the mess.

Keep in mind, Johnson has to deal both with Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and a House that includes the fiscally conservative Freedom Caucus.

The 116-page bill had been a good step in that direction, removing a pay raise for members of Congress and several other Democrat add-ons, but included a two-year suspension of the debt ceiling limit, which fiscal conservatives like Rep. Chip Roy of Texas said Thursday he could not support without spending restraints being put in place.

Hence the new plan.

Should this have been the plan from the start?

“Two people familiar with discussions [said] that the deal would include a short-term extension of this year’s federal funding levels, disaster aid funding and agricultural support for farmers — but under three separate bills,” Fox News Digital reported.

“It would also involve an agreement to act on the debt limit next year as part of Republicans’ planned massive conservative policy overhaul via a process called reconciliation,” the news outlet added.

Budget reconciliation only requires a majority vote in the House and the Senate, and it is how Trump and the Republicans plan to pass new tax reform legislation, as it did in December 2017 with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

The legislation likely will include border security measures and other top priority issues that GOP candidates ran on.

So it seems like the best of both worlds to address the debt ceiling later, given the more complicated negotiations that will require, and get a much smaller bill to keep the government running past Friday midnight now.

After the American Relief Act went down Thursday night, fiscal conservative Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky suggested separating out the pieces of it.

“This isn’t complicated. Separate the bills and vote on them individually — one vote on the clean CR — one vote on the debt limit — one vote on disaster relief — one vote on farm bailouts. Radical right? Individual bills for each issue.”

Trump was still pushing for a debt ceiling suspension on Truth Social early Friday morning, posting, “Without this, we should never make a deal. Remember, the pressure is on whoever is President.”

This is how politics works. Each side pushes for its own priorities, but as the old song goes — which was a favorite at Trump rallies in 2016 — “You can’t always get what you want … but if you try sometimes, well, you just might find, you get what you need.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
