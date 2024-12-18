Share
In a Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump, right, had a strong approval rating for his first term, while President Joe Biden, left, received an all-time low approval rating.
In a Marquette Law School Poll released Wednesday, President-elect Donald Trump, right, had a strong approval rating for his first term, while President Joe Biden, left, received an all-time low approval rating.

Biden Hits All-Time Rock Bottom in New Poll While Trump Continues Upward Climb

 By Randy DeSoto  December 18, 2024 at 12:00pm
President-elect Donald Trump received positive approval numbers in a new poll released Wednesday, while President Joe Biden’s numbers have hit an all-time low.

The Marquette Law School Poll national survey found that 53 percent approve of how Trump handled his first term, while 47 percent disapprove, for a net 6 percent positive.

That is up from May of this year when those numbers were flipped: 53 percent disapproved, and 47 percent approved.

Meanwhile, Biden’s approval numbers have been mostly trending downward over the course of his presidency.

In July 2021, 58 percent approved, while 42 percent disapproved for a net 16 percent positive score.

But Marquette’s most recent numbers show the president with a net 32 percent negative: 66 percent disapprove, while just 34 percent approve.

One of the least popular things Biden has done recently is issue a blanket pardon to his son Hunter Biden covering an 11-year period from Jan. 2014 to Dec. 2024.

Will Trump’s second term be better than his first?

Twenty-nine percent of respondents approved of the move, while 71 percent disapproved.

Trump also scored much better than Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in favorability.

Forty-nine percent view him favorably, while 50 percent see him unfavorably, for a net -1 percent. That is up significantly from November 2021 when just 32 percent saw him favorably and 65 percent unfavorably.

Meanwhile, for Biden only 37 percent of respondents view him favorably and 62 percent unfavorably in the latest polling.

And Harris is just slightly better with 41 percent favorably and 57 percent unfavorably.

Among Trump’s cabinet picks, Health and Human Services Department nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has the highest favorable number at 44 percent and 44 percent unfavorable. Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth has the lowest favorable number at 27 percent, but 37 percent of respondents said they had not heard enough about him yet to answer.

The Marquette survey was conducted Dec. 2-11, 2024, with 1,063 adults nationwide and a margin of error of +/-3.6 percentage points.

