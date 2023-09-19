House Republicans have scheduled the first hearing in their impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, according to Fox News.

The outlet said it had learned from unidentified sources familiar with the matter that the hearing is set for Sept. 28.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry on Sept. 12, saying House investigators have found a “culture of corruption” surrounding Biden and his family, particularly son Hunter Biden.

House Republicans have been investigating alleged influence-peddling involving the president and his son’s overseas business dealings.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer of Kentucky and other Republicans have alleged there is ample evidence to prove Biden participated in the influence-peddling scheme during his time as vice president.

Fox News said the panel is likely to subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden and the president’s brother, James Biden, this week.

According to the report, a source said the hearing next week “won’t necessarily tread any new ground. It will simply be a review of the existing evidence and explain the status of the inquiry.”

Republicans, including McCarthy, have been tight-lipped about their plans for Biden’s impeachment.

According to Fox News, GOP leaders hope the inquiry, wherever it might lead, will be wrapped up before the 2024 primary voting begins.

Opponents of the inquiry have claimed Republicans are enacting a sort of political retribution against Biden.

But McCarthy has been clear that he believes there is ample evidence to warrant the inquiry and potentially a vote to impeach the president.

“I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” McCarthy said at a news conference Sept. 12.

“This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public,” the speaker said.

The White House had pointed to the hesitancy of some in the GOP-led House to launch an inquiry into Biden. It claimed McCarthy would not have enough support to go down that road because of his party’s slim majority in the lower chamber.

House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrongdoing His own GOP members have said so He vowed to hold a vote to open impeachment, now he flip flopped because he doesn’t have support Extreme politics at its worst — Ian Sams (@IanSams46) September 12, 2023

But one House Republican who expressed reservations about impeachment said he supported the inquiry after it was announced.

NBC News reported Monday that Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, who had previously said it was “too early” to probe allegations of corruption by the president, had shifted his tone.

“If there’s a high crime or misdemeanor, well, let’s get the facts,” he told the network.

“I don’t think it’s healthy or good for our country,” the congressman said. “So I wanted to set a high bar. I want to do it carefully. I want to do it conscientiously, do it meticulously.”

Now the stage has been set by McCarthy. “But it’s been done,” Bacon said. “So, at this point, we’ll see what the facts are.”

