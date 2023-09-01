The White House is invoking executive privilege to keep a conservative legal group from seeing about 200 emails between a business operated by Hunter Biden and the office of then-Vice President Joe Biden.

America First Legal announced the action on its website, noting that although it received 861 emails between Rosemont Seneca, Hunter Biden’s consulting firm, and his father’s office, the National Archives refused to release 200 others, saying they “would disclose confidential advice between the President and his advisors, or between such advisors.”

The revelation comes as the House Oversight Committee has been investigating Biden family connections and allegations that while he was vice president, Joe Biden was involved in payoffs from a Ukrainian energy company that had Hunter Biden on its board.

The documents revealed show that Rosemont Seneca was involved in multiple White House events, including a dinner for Chinese officials in 2011 that came just as Hunter Biden was embarking upon a business venture in China, according to Breitbart.

Other emails show Rosemont Seneca staff invoking Hunter Biden’s name to give customers tours of the White House.

Summing up the 861 emails it received, the group said they reveal “further evidence that there was no separation between Hunter’s private business dealings and the official business of the Obama-Biden White House. Rosemont Seneca frequently used the Biden name to gain access to and favors from the White House.”

“Hunter had the ability to direct correspondence, plan guest lists for State dinners and receptions, and bring people into the White House at his discretion,” the group said on its site.

BREAKING: Vice President Joe Biden’s office and Hunter Biden’s firm exchanged over 1,000 emails during Biden’s time in office. I’m sure they were just talking about the weather and grandkids! According to one email sent directly to VP Joe Biden’s office, a staffer requested… pic.twitter.com/jFZ8DWCFzS — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 31, 2023

“This evidence further calls into question Joe Biden’s claims that he was never involved with, never discussed, and did not know about Hunter’s business dealings, and it raises questions as to the propriety of the massive payments Hunter was receiving while he was commanding such influence in the Office of the Vice President,” the site noted.

“These records provide even more evidence that no daylight existed between Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and the Office of the Vice President during the Obama Administration. The evidence accumulating against the Biden family’s malfeasance is staggering,” Gene Hamilton, the general counsel of America First Legal, said.

In 2019, Joe Biden said that if elected there would be “an absolute wall between the personal and private, and the government,” claiming it was “the same thing” he did when he was vice president in the Obama administration, according to the Daily Caller.

“I have never discussed with my son, or my brother, or anyone else, anything having to do with their businesses, period,” he said.

🧵 “There has not been one scintilla of evidence that [Hunter] ever…contacted anybody in the American government to do anything.” – Joe Biden FALSELY claims in 2019. Numerous emails show that Hunter Biden regularly contacted senior Obama-Biden Admin officials. pic.twitter.com/Nb2Z0exgeu — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) August 24, 2023



The emails revealed by America First Legal are only part of the communication between Hunter Biden and his father when Joe Biden was vice president.

The National Archives has said it has about 5,400 emails from accounts set up by now-President Joe Biden that he used to communicate under a fake name with Hunter Biden, while Joe Biden was vice president, the Southeastern Legal Foundation said Monday.

The foundation announced that it has filed a lawsuit to obtain the emails after the Archives did not honor a Freedom of Information Act request for the material.

Biden used the names Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters and JRB Ware, the foundation reported on its website.

