Amid massive Republican disaffection, the House passed a budget bill Friday night to keep the government running.

The vote on passing House Speaker Mike Johnson’s third attempt at a bill to fund the government through March 14 was 366 to 34, according to The New York Times.

All 34 votes in opposition were from Republicans, the Times reported.

Every Democrat voted for the bill with the exception of Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, who voted present.

In order to pass the bill without the usual House rules, a two-thirds majority was required. the bill now goes on to its expected approval in the Senate and the approval of President Joe Biden.

Earlier, Johnson was upbeat about the prospects for passage, according to ABC.

“We will not have a government shutdown, and we will meet our obligations for our farmers who need aid, for the disaster victims all over the country, and making sure that military and essential services and everyone who relies upon the federal government for a paycheck is paid over the holidays,” Johnson said.

Although the attempts to pass a stopgap bill showed chasms in the House’s Republican ranks, Johnson said no gaps exist.

“We have a unified Republican conference,” Johnson said.

“There is a unanimous agreement in the room that we need to move forward,” he said.

In addition to funding continued operations, the bill has $100 billion for disaster aid; $10 billion for farmers; and extends the farm bill for a year.

Elon Musk, who savaged an initial budget bill, praised Johnson Friday night.

“The Speaker did a good job here, given the circumstances. It went from a bill that weighed pounds to a bill that weighed ounces. Ball should now be in the Dem court,” Musk posted on X.

The Speaker did a good job here, given the circumstances. It went from a bill that weighed pounds to a bill that weighed ounces. Ball should now be in the Dem court. https://t.co/KnSwLEjvjd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2024

Failure to pass a bill would trigger a government shutdown, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said was to be avoided, according to The Washington Post.

“I don’t care to count how many times I’ve reminded our … House counterparts how harmful it is to shut the government down. And how foolish it is to bet your own side won’t take the blame for it,” he said.

“You have a choice: Do nothing or try to find things you can agree on and do them together,” McConnell said.

“Folks come to Washington to do one of two things. To make a point. Or to make a difference … it’s usually not that hard to tell who’s doing which. Especially in situations like the one we are in right now,” McConnell said, according to Politico.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.