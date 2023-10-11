If the world’s descent into chaos and madness had led us to forget, Wednesday brought a reminder that the House of Representatives still needs a speaker.

According to CNN, that need will extend at least into Thursday, as the House voted to recess at 3 p.m. EST.

Earlier Wednesday, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana won a narrow, closed-door vote and became the Republican nominee for speaker, but that vote by no means guarantees his election even in a GOP-controlled House.

For one thing, Scalise prevailed over Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio by a margin of only 113-99. That margin reflects clear divisions inside the party.

Jordan, at least, has pledged to support Scalise.

“We need a speaker, and Steve is the guy for that. Like I said, I have offered to give a nominating speech for him,” Jordan said.

Other GOP members, however, have expressed continued support for Jordan, whom they perceive as least beholden to the loathsome establishment.

In fact, several GOP dissidents took to social media on Wednesday to explain their vote.

“I will be voting for Jim Jordan to be Speaker of the House on the floor when the vote is called. In conference, Jordan received 99 votes and Scalise received 113,” Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado wrote Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.

“We had a chance to unify the party behind closed doors, but the Swamp and K Street lobbyists prevented that. The American people deserve a real change in leadership, not a continuation of the status quo,” she added.

Rep. Bob Good of Virginia echoed Boebert’s sentiments.

“I voted for Jim Jordan in the Republican Conference today. I also voted for us to stay in conference until someone gets the required support of 217. No one received a majority of 221 eligible voting members,” Good posted.

Therefore, he added, “I am still supporting Jordan. The country cannot afford the status quo.”

As part of a lengthier post, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia urged Scalise to focus on his health.

“I just voted for Jim Jordan for Speaker on a private ballot in conference, and I will be voting for Jim Jordan on the House floor. I like Steve Scalise, and I like him so much that I want to see him defeat cancer more than sacrifice his health in the most difficult position in Congress,” Greene wrote.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, on the other hand, got right to the point.

“Jim Jordan,” she wrote.

At least one person appreciated the Republican dissidents.

“Thank you. We don’t want McCarthy light,” one X user posted in reply to Luna.

That “McCarthy light” label, fair or otherwise, poses a significant obstacle in Scalise’s quest to secure the necessary 218 votes.

With the GOP holding a narrow 221-212 majority, plus two vacant seats, Scalise can afford only seven defections. Assuming Boebert, Good, Greene and Luna hold to their pledges, the Republican nominee has very little wiggle room.

Indeed, as the day unfolded, Scalise’s uphill climb appeared steeper and steeper.

Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, for instance, estimated “at least 20” GOP holdouts.

“Let’s be clear, January was a coronation, and it was difficult. This is a competition and it’s going to be even more difficult,” Massie said Wednesday according to CNN.

It appears that more House drama — and perhaps a good deal of it — lay ahead.

