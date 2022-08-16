HS Football Players Become Heroes After Seeing Smoke Pour Out from Car: 'We Had to Get Her Out'

A group of high school football players in Rome, Georgia, saved a woman from a car she was trapped in following a crash on Friday.

The wreck involved a silver car swerving to avoid being hit by another vehicle with a teenage driver, Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett told USA Today.

The silver car then crashed into white SUV, and the 50-year-old driver of the silver car became trapped in the vehicle.

That is when football players Treyvon Adams, Tyson Brown, Antwion Carey, Alto Moore and Cesar Parker, in addition to classmate Messiah Daniels, sprung into action.

“We all knew we had to get her out before something worse would happen,” Adams told WAGA-TV.

Adams said he saw the initial wreck while driving the other four football players to school.

“It was right in front of me,” he told USA Today. “I turned off the car and jumped out and said, ‘Hey look, let’s go help her.’ The woman was leaning over into the passenger seat begging for help. She had blood on her face and was screaming.”

Luis Goya, a teacher at Rome High School, said in a Facebook post that he heard the impact of the wreck.

“While I was in front of the school during my morning duty, I heard a loud noise at the intersection that appeared to be a wreck,” Goya wrote. “While I was running to the intersection, I noticed that two cars were involved.

“There was a 50 year old lady trapped in her car and couldn’t get out. Smoke started to come out of the car, and fluid started to spill everywhere in the intersection. The door was jammed and in terrible shape.”

Goya called 911, but by the time he did, the students had already began making their way to the scene.

“While I was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the football players who witnessed the wreck, ran to the car and started helping the lady,” he wrote. “They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released.”

“Once she reached out for my hand she was saying help,” Carey said, WAGA-TV reported.

Brown explained the boys did not hesitate to help the woman because they knew it was the right thing to do.

“We weren’t worried about ourselves. We were worried about the lady,” he told WAGA-TV.

Adams said Moore and Brown went to the passenger side door and began working to get the woman out of the vehicle.

“He grabbed one side of the door, and I grabbed the other side, and we were like bending it down,” Moore said.

Goya was still watching as the boys worked on the door, and he said they eventually got it open.

“After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car,” Goya wrote in his Facebook post.

“She was shaking and still in panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her.

“The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation.”

Rome High School football coach John Reid praised the actions of his players after he saw a video of their actions.

“When I saw the video I was like, oh my gosh, these kids really did run right into danger and have a sensational event where they helped a lady out of a car that could have caught fire,” Reid said, according to WAGA-TV.

“Are they heroes? I bet they are to that woman and her family. To us, we’re just really proud of them.”

