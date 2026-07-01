Two Beliefs from the Declaration of Independence Changed America and the World

West Point graduate Randy DeSoto argues in the newly released book, “We Hold These Truths,” that there are two beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence that changed America and the world.

“It is time to focus on what the United States has gotten right in the pursuit of liberty in the last 250 years since the nation’s founding,” he writes. “We Hold These Truths” is a gripping narrative about the impact of these ideals, taking readers through three of the most epic and defining moments in U.S history — the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World War II — and on to today.

Some people featured in the account include Patrick Henry, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Thomas Paine, Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Julia Ward Howe, Franklin Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, George Patton, Douglas MacArthur, Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump, and Charlie Kirk. “We Hold These Truths” makes clear why the United States became the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”

Freedom wasn’t an accident. Learn how the twin beliefs in God-given rights and in divine providence have been cornerstones of American liberty, establishing the United States and changing the world.

Purchase your copy of “We Hold These Truths” today.

Randy has reported for The Western Journal for over 11 years. He is also an award-winning screenwriter and a U.S. Army veteran. He studied political science and history at West Point and holds a juris doctorate from Regent University’s School of Law.

Western Journal founder Floyd Brown said, “Randy DeSoto, the author of ‘We Hold These Truths,’ is a brilliant conservative/Christian thinker and writer. His latest book is essential reading for citizens looking for a path forward in the current confusing political climate. He distills the essential ideas that represent America’s enduring genius, and then DeSoto offers a compelling vision for the future. I highly recommend his book.”

Meanwhile, “Flashpoint” host Gene Bailey added, “Randy DeSoto is a rare find. In journalism, it is very easy to become jaded to the world around you, and that is especially so in American culture and politics.” He continued, “Thank God Randy DeSoto has kept a healthy perspective on current events, history, and his faith. In these pages of “We Hold These Truths,” you find a masterpiece of weaving together history, our founders’ faith, and his own faith.

“Most Americans really do not know our nation’s history. For most, it isn’t their fault … This is a great book to have on your shelf. Buy one for your kids. Enjoy the journey,” Bailey said.

Celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday by learning what made America great! Purchase your copy of “We Hold These Truths” now.

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