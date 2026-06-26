Huh? Newsom Claims Libs Don't Have Media Ecosystem - And Then Name-Checks CNN, MS NOW as Unbiased Sources

During 2020’s Summer of Floyd™, white people and men were constantly told that when the system constantly privileges you, fairness looks like discrimination.

This argument, as applied by privileged media hacks and activist nut jobs, most of whom enjoyed far more measurable privilege than the people they were talking down to, was bunkum, but it was bunkum because of those measurables. The argument for the cognitive bias itself, shorn of its provable non-existence by the numbers, might actually be a good one.

If you need evidence, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom — a oleaginous, talent-free, achievement-proof man who has fallen upwards in public office and in the 2028 presidential sweepstakes in large part thanks to a fawning media that tends to ignore all this — thinks the Democrats don’t have a favorable media ecosystem and the proof of that (get this) is that “I don’t see that on MSNBC [sic]” and “I sure as hell don’t see it on CNN.”

Newsom made the claim on the Thursday episode of his podcast (apparently a major media thing, despite its snooze-worthiness, which already disproves his point) with Brian Tyler Cohen (described in the Spotify blurb for the episode as an “independent media powerhouse,” so strike two against the theory).

In it, the “960 SAT guy” who can’t read a speech bemoaned that “Trump is triumphed 24/7 on these grievance networks.” By this, of course, he means the few mainstream outlets that lean conservative and independent outlets that manage to break through despite their conservatism.

“Look, you’ve got the Daily Wire goes to the California Post goes to the New York Post,” Newsom said. “New York Post goes to you know, [Fox News’] ‘The Five.’ ‘The Five’ goes to the lineup of the prime-time news hosts, all three of them … goes right to the f***ing Oval Office.”

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“And then we get ‘Fox & Friends,’ and now, and, you know, you’ve got this guy, Chris Rufo, you know, one of the great, you know, greats in the Manhattan Institute,” Newsom continued. (It’s worth noting that Newsom’s sarcastic mention of Rufo probably has something to do with the fact that Rufo co-authored a piece in City Journal, a publication of the Manhattan Institute, which catalogued Gov. Newsom’s connections with a whole lot of shady people that appeared earlier in the week.

EXCLUSIVE: Our team has scoured public records and discovered that Gavin Newsom has close connections with at least ten people who have been investigated, indicted, or convicted of fraud and corruption. We’ve mapped out Gavin Newsom’s criminal network:https://t.co/YY1Mi5DqOb — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) June 24, 2026

“And they write all these things, and it’s just sort of a circular ecosystem, the sewer, that has a presidential seal and gold leaf,” he continued. “With respect, you know, I don’t see that on MSNBC [currently MS NOW; apparently Mr. Newsom does not watch the network either] … I sure as hell don’t see it on CNN. I don’t see it anywhere.”

Cohen, an MS NOW contributor, was all too eager to agree. “There is no infrastructure left, so how do you compete?” he asked.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Gavin Newsom claims that Democrats don’t have the same kind of friendly media ecosystem that Trump and conservatives do. “I don’t see that on MSNBC…I sure as hell don’t see it on CNN. I don’t see it anywhere.” Gaslighting levels here are stratospheric. pic.twitter.com/qAv0rKJ57c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2026

I had no idea Mr. Newsom’s learning disability was so bad. Not only can he not read a speech, he can’t even watch TV! I mean, he thinks the three major network news anchors are in on the whole Donald Trump tongue-bath thing, too. It’s not just cord-cutting; dude can’t even watch David Muir or Lester Holt and realize these guys are simpatico. Media literacy and literal literacy are apparently directly correlated.

Newsom doesn’t believe this any more than he doesn’t believe he cannot read a speech, and one should just call for summary judgment on this and call it a day. However, let’s look at what CNN and MS NOW were posting on X the day before this episode was released, shall we?

The birthright citizenship case in front of the US Supreme Court is about much more than just citizenship. It’s also about an issue that was little discussed in court arguments: babies’ immediate access to safety net programs and medical tests that need to be done within the… pic.twitter.com/IWny8SeoDL — CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2026

Judge blocks Trump administration from obtaining medical records of minors who received gender identity care at New York City hospitals. https://t.co/NrWr3vQ1cG pic.twitter.com/j5Qz8Nbplz — CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2026

HAPPENING NOW: @AliVelshi discusses the Senate REBUKING Trump on the Iran war, the drama over the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, the high stakes primary elections, and more! WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/NLPyPMoKrQ — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) June 24, 2026

NOW: Reflecting pool mess CONTINUES as security cameras appear around pool WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/EsKQ2lWdHs — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) June 24, 2026

Notice the insane focus on a non-story (the National Mall reflecting pool got plenty of play over at CNN’s account, too, but I decided to add some variety) and the farrago of woke language (“gender identity care,” birthright citizenship being about “babies’ immediate access to safety net programs and medical tests that need to be done” pronto). And this is less left-wing than what they put on air.

But when conservative sources — which openly identify their bias, unlike either CNN, MS NOW, or any of the major network news broadcasts — have even a modicum of access to the mainstream, that fairness looks like “the sewer” to Gov. Newsom. If you want to see a real sewer, Gavin, walk the streets of Los Angeles and San Francisco, and not just the guided tours through the wealthy donor house-party fundraisers. Talk to me then.

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