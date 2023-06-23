Whistleblowers Reveal 'Just a Fraction' of Hunter Biden Wealth Including Huge $80K Diamond

Congressional testimony from whistleblowers within the Internal Revenue Service raises new questions about the Department of Justice probe into President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

The House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts and documents surrounding the testimony of longtime IRS employees before the committee on Thursday.

Committee member Rep. Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican, summarized the body’s findings in its investigation into the investigation of the younger Biden’s tax matters.

The federal employees described a tax investigation unlike any other in their careers in government and shine insight into the lavish lifestyle practiced by the president’s son.

“The testimony we released today shows the IRS recommended charges against Hunter Biden that included attempt to evade or defeat tax, a felony, fraud or false statements, a felony, and willful failure to file returns, supply information or pay tax,” Smith said during a news conference.

“These tax crimes cover an estimated $2.2 million in unreported tax on global income streams to Mr. Biden and his associates from Ukraine, Romania and China totaling $17.3 million from 2014 to 2019,” he said.

“Mr. Biden personally received $8.3 million,” Smith said. “Whistleblowers detailed foreign payments to Mr. Biden, including $664,000 from the Chinese company State Energy HK, a large diamond worth $80,000 and a Porsche worth $142,000.

“These payments are just a fraction of the total, but they provide insight into a world of wealth and influence that no ordinary American would recognize.

“And what plea deal did Mr. Biden just receive? A slap on the wrist for these charges that have put other Americans behind bars.”

The younger Biden is set to plead guilty to a tax misdemeanor in an agreement with federal prosecutors in a deal that arranges for the diversion of federal firearms offenses and rules out more serious tax charges.

IRS Special Supervisory Agent Gary Shapley described a pattern of stonewalling from senior Department of Justice officials in the investigation — culminating in a meeting in which federal prosecutor David Weiss explained that his superiors ruled out criminal charges in October 2022, according to Politico.

Shapley sounded the alarm on interference in the investigation in his testimony.

“It soon became clear to me this case was being handled differently than any I’d seen before,” he said.

Shapley went on to describe a 2017 Hunter Biden WhatsApp message in which the younger Biden told a Chinese national that he was sitting next to his father and both men were angered over his inability to make an unspecified “commitment.”

Obstruction from prosecutors prevented the IRS from properly investigating the potential of Biden family criminal conduct, according to Shapley.

BREAKING: According to IRS whistleblowers, DOJ tipped off Hunter Biden about a search of his storage unit, prohibited investigators from executing a warrant on Joe Biden’s guest house, and repeatedly prohibited charges from being brought against Hunter Biden.… pic.twitter.com/9j7H8BkqEe — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 22, 2023

“Based on guidance provided by the prosecutors on a recurring basis to not look into anything related to President Biden, there is no way of knowing if evidence of other criminal activity existed concerning Hunter Biden or President Biden,” he said.

Another anonymous IRS whistleblower described the agency’s discovery of a diamond worth $80,000 in the younger Biden’s possession.

“We still don’t know where that diamond is at to this day.”

