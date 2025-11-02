Husband Allegedly Used 'Cyanide-Like' Chemical to Murder Estranged Wife at her Long Island Home

A New York man allegedly murdered his estranged wife with chemicals after she tried divorcing him.

Asif Quereshi, a 53-year-old father of three, pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charges leveled against him in court Oct. 24, according to WABC-TV in New York City.

His late wife, 46-year-old Aleena Asif, was found dead at her home in Herricks, Long Island.

“She was a very beautiful human being, hardworking, she didn’t deserve this kind of thing,” her brother said after a court appearance.

It happened the afternoon of Oct. 17, just before police responded to a wellness check at Asif’s home, according to WNBC-TV in New York City.

Asif hadn’t picked up the kids from school that day, as she usually did.

Police found her inside the house dead with chemical burns on her face.

A medical examiner later determined she’d been asphyxiated by a “cyanide-like” substance.

Earlier that day, Quereshi had allegedly sneaked into the house; he waited for his wife to be alone while the kids were in school.

A week earlier, on Oct. 9, his wife had served him divorce papers.

Refusing to sign them, he reportedly began stalking her.

Oct. 17 wasn’t the first time police were called to the home.

Prior to Asif’s murder, they had visited the house five times over domestic complaints. They had even arrested Quereshi once.

In the past he had also reportedly threatened to make his wife swallow bleach.

The couple’s three children, who are 18, 14, and 7, are reportedly living with other family members now.

As for Quereshi, police arrested him at his home in Bellerose, Queens.

An unemployed software engineer, he was living in the U.S. as a naturalized citizen, according to WABC-TV.

It’s possible his murder charge will be upgraded to first-degree, prosecutors said.

