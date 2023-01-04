Husband Stops for Bathroom Break on Christmas Trip, Forgets His Wife and Drives Off 100 Miles Without Her

A Thai couple had a unique Christmas experience that has made headlines around the world.

On Dec. 25, Boontom Chaimoon, 55, and his 49-year-old wife, Amnuay Chaimoon, began driving through the night to her hometown in the province of Maha Sarakham so they could ring in the New Year with her family, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

During the long drive, Boontom Chaimoon stopped by the side of a road to take a quick bathroom break. Unbeknownst to him, his wife also hopped out of the car to relieve herself in the nearby woods.

When she returned to the road, the car was gone, and she realized that she was stranded in the middle of nowhere.

Because she had left her bag in the car, the wife had no phone or money on her, so she began walking, hoping to find help.

After she hiked for 13 miles, Amnuay Chaimoon eventually came upon a police station in Kabin Buri around 5 a.m.

“She pleaded with police to help her find her husband, but she did not know his number by heart and they were unable to locate him,” the Daily Mail reported.

“They rang her phone 20 times, but Boontom failed to notice it in his car as he drove onwards blissfully unaware of the panic he had caused. By the time the driver realised his error, he was 100 miles away from his wife and had to turn back around to collect her.”

Boontom Chaimoon later said he believed his wife was asleep in the back seat the entire time.

Driver forgets wife during pee stop, forces her to walk 12.5 miles for help https://t.co/w4CvRQNN9G pic.twitter.com/6dObcb2QBY — New York Post (@nypost) December 26, 2022

While such an incident would understandably cause a huge fight between any couple, Amnuay Chaimoon said the pair did not argue about the event, Must Share News reported.

The husband later told reporters that he apologized profusely to his wife.

“On his wife’s end, she said they did not argue when he picked her up and revealed they have been married for 27 years with a 26-year-old son,” Must Share News reported.

“However, she did add that the incident left her speechless and said they would talk about it once they’d arrived at their destination.”

Many Twitter users reacted with comical sarcasm to the husband’s claim that he had “accidentally” left his wife on the side of the road.

he was madly in love 🤦‍♀️😂 — Cecilia Marsano (@ceciliamarsano) January 3, 2023

He was just enjoying the silence for 100 miles LoL — jack808 (@jack80818) January 3, 2023

Fortunately, this Christmas debacle had a happy ending because no one got hurt.

But incidents such as these are a sobering reminder that we should always be grateful for the many blessings we all have — and we shouldn’t take them for granted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.