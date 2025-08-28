ICE Agents Nab Pedophile Illegal Alien and Gang Member Who Was Living in California Daycare

An illegal immigrant living in a San Diego home that operated a daycare was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ezequiel Cruz-Rodriguez, a convicted child sex offender, had three prior removals, according to an ICE news release.

The release said Cruz-Rodriguez is a documented member of the Logan Heights gang.

His wife participated in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and operates a daycare at their home.

“Under Secretary Noem, we are not allowing pedophiles to prey on children at daycares or schools,” the release said.

It is sickening to think that Ezequiel Cruz-Rodriguez, a 47-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, and pedophile criminal illegal alien was residing inside the home where a daycare operates. Thanks to the brave work of our ICE law enforcement officers, this criminal illegal alien,… pic.twitter.com/P3fFWvABPM — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 28, 2025

“It is SICKENING to think this pedophile criminal illegal alien was residing inside the home where a daycare operates and hiding out in a sanctuary city,” a senior Department of Homeland Security official said.

“Thanks to the brave work of our ICE law enforcement officers, this criminal illegal alien, convicted pedophile, and known Logan Heights gang member — will no longer be able to prey on children inside a daycare. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, sickos like this will not walk free in the U.S.”

Cruz-Rodriguez has a criminal record that “includes convictions for sex offenses involving a child under 14, sexual battery, illegal possession of a firearm, driving under the influence, and robbery.”

Ezequiel was first deported in 1996, again in 2003, and yet again in 2012. Officials do not know when he re-entered the U.S.

The house where Cruz-Rodriguez lived also hosted Little Hands Academy Family Child Care, operated by Dulce Villagomez, according to KNSD-TV.

“She thought that ICE came for him because he didn’t have papers. She says she feels bad. She feels bad for the family,” a neighbor who gave his name as Jesus said.

The California Department of Social Services said it is now investigating the daycare.

State records show the last inspection was in April 2023.

At that time, Villagomez was told any adult living in the home was required to have a criminal background check.

According to UnitedGangs, the Logan Heights gang is composed of immigrants from Mexico and has links to Mexican drug cartels.

