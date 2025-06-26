Vice Mayor in LA County Under Investigation After Telling Gangs to Defend Their 'Hood' from ICE: Report

The vice mayor of a county in Los Angeles put out a bizarre video that she later deleted calling on gang members to step up against ICE agents, and she now reportedly finds herself under federal investigation.

Cynthia Gonzalez, who is the vice mayor of Cudahy, a suburb of southeast Los Angeles County, expressed frustration with gang members for not claiming their “territory” against ICE agents.

“Not for nothing, but I want to know where all the cholos are at in Los Angeles,” she said. “18th Street, Florencia, where is the leadership at? Because you guys are all about territory and ‘this is 18th Street and this is Florencia.’ You guys tag everything up, claiming hood, and now that your hood’s being invaded by the biggest gang there is, there ain’t a peep out of you.”

She even called upon gang leadership to be more organized when using their members to resist immigration enforcement.

“If you’re not showing up right now trying to, like, help out and organize, I don’t want to hear a peep out of you once they’re gone, trying to claim that ‘this is my block.’ This was not your block. You weren’t even here helping out,” she continued.

“So whoever is the leadership over there, just f***ing get your members in order.”

Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin shared the video on social media after it was deleted and laid out the details of the FBI investigation Gonzalez is now facing.

The official is “under FBI investigation after she allegedly posted a video to social media in which she appears to call for 18th Street & Florencia 13 gang members in LA to defend their territory,” he wrote. “I’m told Cynthia Gonzalez posted the video late last week, then deleted it, and that the FBI later visited her home & she is under active federal investigation. Gonzalez posted on her social media that the FBI came to her house, and she needs a lawyer.”

EXCLUSIVE: Per federal sources, the vice mayor of Cudahy, a city in southeast LA County, is under FBI investigation after she allegedly posted a video to social media in which she appears to call for 18th Street & Florencia 13 gang members in LA to defend their territory from… pic.twitter.com/afJfxeSCBb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 24, 2025

Is this what politics has come to? Far-left lawmakers are now calling on criminal gangs to do their dirty work?

If you needed any further proof that liberalism has gone off the rails, look no further than Gonzalez.

Gangs like the ones she cited are caught up in drug smuggling, human trafficking, murder, violence, illegal firearms, and many other nefarious activities.

I’m sure this is exactly the type Americans want roaming their cities to dole out street justice.

The Los Angeles Police Union took notice as well and called for Gonzalez to resign on Wednesday, KTLA reported.

“The 18th Street and Florencia street gangs are notoriously dangerous Los Angeles-based criminal enterprises,” a portion of the statement said. “They rule their ‘turfs’ through intimidation, violence, and murder, and finance their operations through the sale of narcotics and illegal firearms, prostitution, and protection rackets.”

Gonzalez should not only resign in disgrace, but she should be investigated by each and every law enforcement entity that has even one shred of jurisdiction, to further probe her ties to these gangs.

Because from the way she was talking, you’d think she was on a first-name basis with all of them.

