ICE Attack Suspect's Luck Runs Out as FBI Catches Up to Him

 By Johnathan Jones  July 16, 2025 at 10:03am
The manhunt for a suspect in the coordinated shooting of law enforcement officers outside an ICE detention center has ended.

On Tuesday, the FBI announced the arrest of Benjamin Song in north Texas.

“FBI Dallas safely apprehended Benjamin Song this afternoon in Dallas,” the FBI field office posted on X.

“Thank you to all of our law enforcement partners for aiding us in this search and apprehension. His arrest is the result of our determination to protect not only the community, but also our law enforcement partners that were the targets of a coordinated attack.”

R. Joseph Rothrock, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Dallas office, issued a separate statement about the July 4 ambush of immigration agents.

“The FBl has worked tirelessly to arrest everyone associated with the shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center,” Rothrock said. “We would like to thank all the entities that publicized this case and assisted in our efforts to successfully locate Benjamin Song.”

“His arrest is the result of our determination to protect not only the community, but also our law enforcement partners that were the targets of a coordinated attack,” he continued.

“We have said it before, the FBI will not tolerate acts of violence toward law enforcement and will thoroughly investigate anyone that commits these types of offenses.”

KDFW-TV reported that an Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck while responding to a suspicious person call.

Police said the officer approached a suspect who appeared to be holding a firearm. That’s when multiple people opened fire on federal agents.

The officer was flown to a hospital in Fort Worth and later released. Authorities confirmed that several armed suspects were taken into custody with help from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time, police did not name the officer or suspects involved and said the motive for the attack was unclear.

Shortly after, the FBI identified Song as a suspect and issued a wanted alert.

As The Western Journal previously reported, Song is a military veteran now facing federal charges.

Those charges include attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm during, in relation to, and in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




