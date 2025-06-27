Share
News

IDF: Commandos 'Operated Covertly in the Heart of Enemy Territory' During Strikes on Iran

 By Randy DeSoto  June 27, 2025 at 4:00am
Share

Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir revealed on Wednesday that IDF commando forces were operating on the ground during strikes against Iran.

“We achieved full control of the Iranian skies and every location we chose to operate in. This was made possible in part thanks to the joint efforts and subterfuge of our air forces and commandos on the ground,” Zamir said during a television address, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“These forces operated covertly in the heart of enemy territory, securing operational freedom of action,” he added.

Additionally, Mossad head David Barnea said the “Israeli spy agency had hundreds of agents on the ground inside Iran at the height of its operations,” according to the Post.

In video remarks posted by Israel’s i24 News, Barnea thanked the CIA, calling the U.S. agency Mossad’s “main partner” in the operation.

“We will continue to keep a close eye on all the projects in Iran that we know in the most in-depth ways. We will be there, and we have been there until now,” the spy chief added.

Will another war erupt between Israel and Iran?

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump told reporters at the NATO summit in the Netherlands that a reason he has confidence that the U.S. strikes on Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites were successful is because Israel has assets on the ground.

“Israel is doing a report on it now, I understand. And I was told that they said it was total obliteration. You know they have guys that go in there after the hit, and they said it was total obliteration,” Trump said.

Related:
International Atomic Energy Chief Gives Assessment of Fordow Damage, Warns Iran's Behavior Could Cause 'New Crisis'

Additionally, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Effi Defrin said Wednesday, “Now, I trust our intelligence analysts in the Intelligence Directorate and in the Air Force. I believe they have proven themselves to be accurate in recent weeks, and I can say here that the assessment is that we significantly damaged the nuclear program, and I can also say that we set it back by years, I repeat, years,” according to The Times of Israel.

Trump also read Israel’s Atomic Energy Commission’s battle damage assessment to reporters.

“The devastating U.S. strike on Fordow destroyed the site’s critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility totally inoperable,” he said. “We assess that the American strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities has set back Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons for many years to come.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




IDF: Commandos 'Operated Covertly in the Heart of Enemy Territory' During Strikes on Iran
International Atomic Energy Chief Gives Assessment of Fordow Damage, Warns Iran's Behavior Could Cause 'New Crisis'
Usha Vance Opens Up About Major Difference with JD: She's Hindu, He's Catholic
'Better Get a Big Shovel': Fuming Pete Hegseth Drops a Bunker Buster on Mainstream Media's Iran Attack Narrative
Trump Sets CNN's Kaitlan Collins Straight: Israeli Agents on Ground Confirmed Fordow's 'Total Obliteration'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation