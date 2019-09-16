Ilhan Omar Claims People 'Want the Controversy' After Her Latest Controversial Comments Surface

So it’s everybody else’s fault.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Minnesota Democrat whose comments about 9/11 outraged millions of Americans, and whose string of anti-Semitic remarks actually led to a literal act of Congress in the form of a resolution condemning hate back in the spring, doesn’t think she’s the problem at all.

She’s just controversial, Omar told “Face the Nation” on Sunday, because “people seem to want the controversy.”

And on Monday, the controversy was out in full force.

Omar’s remark came in a lengthy interview with Margaret Brennan that covered, among other things, the congresswoman’s infamous description of the 9/11 attacks as “some people did something” and her more recent comparison of the African slave trade to the detention of illegal immigrants in the Southwest.

“I’m only controversial because people seem to want the controversy,” Omar told Brennan on Sunday.

She then launched into a defense of her speech last week where she discussed modern slavery in North Africa and reminisced about a recent trip to Ghana where she viewed dungeons where slaves were held before transport to the Western Hemisphere. In the speech, she compared both to detention centers in the United States.

But, hey, people just “seem to want the controversy.”

What else could it be?

Check out the “Face the Nation” interview here. The “people seem to want the controversy” part comes about the 2-minute mark.

It’s true, as Fox News noted, that Omar was specifically asked by Brennan if she meant the comparison as an attack on American border agents and Omar replied “absolutely not.”

But that isn’t the way the remarks came across when Omar originally made them – maybe because so many people seem to want the controversy.

On Monday, social media was still brewing with the fallout from Omar’s Sunday interview.

No one wants controversy except democrats. Republicans just want politicians to shut up and do their jobs. Looking at you congress… — Hollie K (@Imbzzzd) September 16, 2019

An excuse is not an explanation. — Jay H (@libsandswallows) September 16, 2019

I’m only a Drama Queen because of my drama. — Wiley Thruster (@WileyThruster) September 16, 2019

There’s a class act leader right there. I think she just summed-up all the problems with Democrats. — Stephen Lee (@stephenlee1382) September 16, 2019

That last one nails it.

Omar might be an extreme example of liberal arrogance, but her general position is right out of the liberal playbook – whether in Washington or Hollywood:

Make outrageous statements that belittle your fellow Americans, insult the country and its traditions, then blame sane Americans for reacting badly. Democratic politicians do it, entertainment world celebrities do it, the harridans on “The View” do it.

In Omar’s statements, and possibly even in her own mind, it’s not her fault that Americans object to her flip reference to 9/11 – an attack on the country that killed almost 3,000 countrymen and launched almost two decades of war.

It’s not her fault that her risible comparison of immigrant detention centers to the North African slave trade drew a backlash.

No, to Omar, and to the liberal Democrats who’ve chosen her as one of their party’s de facto leaders in the 21st century, she’s just saying her piece.

Any problems are everybody else’s fault.

