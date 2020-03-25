Ilhan Omar Hammered for Proposing Govt. Takeover of All Private Hospitals

For any American who doubts Democrats in power would be a disaster for the United States, there’s always Ilhan Omar.

The Minnesota representative, much better known for a tangled personal life and ridiculously radical politics than any actual achievements, took to Twitter on Tuesday to float a proposal that would be the death knell of health care in the U.S.

And she did it, naturally enough, with no apparent thinking beforehand.

“Here is maybe a radical idea to deal with some of the pressures our healthcare system is facing: All private hospitals should be made public for the duration of the virus,” she wrote.

Here is maybe a radical idea to deal with some of the pressures our healthcare system is facing: All private hospitals should be made public for the duration of the virus. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 25, 2020

It’s a classically Omar proposal — one that tries to play on American fears to achieve a leftist end without offering even a half-baked justification for why it might be a good idea for the finest health care facilities in the world to be suddenly placed under the rigid control of an ignorant bureaucracy.

For Omar and her fellow travelers like Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont socialist and still-running contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, the long and documented record of cruel failure among countries that have adopted socialist governments and health care systems seems irrelevant.

As to the fact that private hospitals are, by definition, private property, that doesn’t enter into it at all.

Naturally, Omar had more than a few individuals who are either intellectually or morally stunted enough to endorse an idea like that (there’s a reason Hillary Clinton got 66 million votes in the 2016 election), but the vast majority of responses on Twitter called out the idea for the insanity it is:

I would rather go to a private, not-for-profit hospital over a government-run hospital any day of the week, and anybody who thinks otherwise is insane. — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) March 25, 2020

Nothing like good ole National Socialism — the Pilgrim (@ColdLordQuietus) March 25, 2020

“We aren’t Communists!”

…

“But yeah, let’s seize the means of production by authoritarian force” — Ted Fong (@TheRealTedFong) March 25, 2020

Yes! So we can make them less efficient, lower their quality of care, and dump several more layers of bureaucracy on them! This will be good! — Duke Silver (@DukeArgentum) March 25, 2020

And this one asks a question that makes the point perfectly:

That’s the ticket, make major changes and further confuse things while hospitals and healthcare professionals are already scrambling during this pandemic. What is wrong with you? — Sheena Queen of the Jungle (@texdakota) March 25, 2020

Omar is doing what leftists have a history of doing — trying to not let a crisis go to waste.

They know that sane people living in normal times would never go for their totalitarian ideas that have bred nothing but misery throughout world, but they also know that a time of turmoil is the time to strike.

“That’s the ticket, make major changes and further confuse things while hospitals and healthcare professionals are already scrambling during this pandemic,” the user wrote. “What is wrong with you?”

What’s wrong with her is what’s wrong with all far-left Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the faltering presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. They peddle the lie that the awesome of the state approaches omnipotence, capable of taking care of every individual from cradle to grave.

But the end goal is actually power over every individual from cradle to grave — the kind of thinking that the United States has repeatedly fought, and usually defeated, in World War II, in hot spots throughout the world, and in the Cold War.

That’s the socialist rule the modern Democratic Party is pursuing — Omar’s Twitter post just makes that clear.

And it would be a disaster if they succeed.

