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You won’t believe what this White House insider just said in an exclusive interview.
You won’t believe what this White House insider just said in an exclusive interview. (Paradigm Press)

White House Insider: 'Prepare for Midterm Election Shock'

 By Aaron Gentzler  July 10, 2026 at 6:00am
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See this man in the Oval Office with President Trump?

He’s a former CIA officer …

A high-level White House insider …

And a lifelong friend of the Trump family …

And you won’t believe what he just told me in this exclusive interview.

If this man is right …

What’s about to happen in this upcoming midterm election should shake every American to their core.

Click here to see the details, because this could have a major impact on your wealth in the coming months and years.

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Aaron Gentzler
This content was developed by The Western Journal's creative studio in collaboration with one of our trusted partners.




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