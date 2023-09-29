Was it a fist bump or a punch in the gut?

That depends on which side of the illegal immigration debate the viewer is on while watching a video captured by the Daily Caller on Thursday.

The clip began moments after a U.S. Border Patrol agent reportedly cut a razor wire barrier to let several illegal migrants cross the southern border into Texas.

One illegal alien showed his gratitude by fist-bumping the agent, who stood aside to let more unvetted newcomers into a state — and a nation — in the throes of a humanitarian crisis.

The wire, installed in Eagle Pass, Texas, was part of GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s last-ditch effort to stop the flow of illegal migrants as President Joe Biden’s administration does nothing about it.

Mark Morgan, former acting Customs and Border Protection commissioner, was quick to defend the Border Patrol agents whom he claims are simply doing as they’re told.

”I want to be crystal clear — what’s happening is not the fault of the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol,” Morgan told the Daily Caller.

“They have been thrust into an untenable no-win chaotic situation. Place blame for the lawlessness at our borders where it belongs — the Biden Administration,” he added.

“If you want to stop the invasion of people, drugs, criminals, and national security threats pouring across our borders, President Biden could do so tomorrow with a stroke of a pen!” Morgan continued.

“We must not fall into their trap to allow the scapegoating of the Border Patrol.”

Biden is certainly to blame on the whole, but why are the people who are supposed to be enforcing the law flouting it?

A CBP spokesman told Reuters that Border Patrol may take down or move whatever barriers are put up at the border if they believe it’s necessary to apprehend illegal migrants.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens also stated that agents have a duty to act if they see illegal immigrants in harm’s way, which lends another possible explanation — or, more precisely, excuse — for becoming their accomplices.

“If they start getting swept away by the currents, if they start succumbing to the environment, the extreme temperatures, the humidity, … and my men and women see that, they are not going to let somebody die or get into harm’s way,” Owens said Tuesday from Eagle Pass.

However, the Daily Caller’s clip didn’t seem to show anyone in distress, nor was there a life in danger when a Fox News livestream caught National Guardsmen positioning a ladder to help illegal migrants scale a structure to get into the U.S.

Instead, it’s becoming apparent that record illegal immigration is the goal rather than a failure of border enforcement at every level.

It’s true that the men and women of the Border Patrol have a difficult tightrope to walk between securing the border and keeping the people trying to enter illegally from getting injured or dying.

Perhaps it’s too difficult to tell these people to reverse course through dangerous terrain to return to destitute nations like Venezuela.

However, this agent casually helping people break the law while the American people foot the bill for them is a bridge too far.

This was not just a fist bump — it was a punch in the gut to every man, woman, and child who will suffer the consequences of his actions.

