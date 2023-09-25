If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video clip can be like a tome like “War and Peace,” especially when trust in the government is at an all-time low.

The Biden administration — from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to Vice President Kamala Harris — is fond of saying “the border is secure,” painting an illusion of tranquility. Everybody else — from the U.S. Border Patrol to American citizens who live on the border — it’s more like a “war zone.”

Who to believe? Natalie Winters, co-host and executive editor of Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” posted a clip aired by Fox News of a live video stream that tips the scales even further in favor of the “war zone” interpretation.

The left side of the split-screen view shows what appears to be National Guardsmen setting up a ladder “to help the illegals get in.”

Watch the left side of your screen. The national guardsmen puts in a ladder to help the illegals get in. WTF pic.twitter.com/MuO4UyjBaN — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) September 24, 2023

It’s only a video, right? There’s no context. Maybe the guardsmen were ordered — to do what exactly? What would be a legitimate reason for a ladder to be handed down to help illegal migrants climb over the concertina wire into the U.S.?

The Fox News commentator doesn’t mention the ladder, the illegals or the officials who handed the ladder down. He just goes on about “over capacity.” Whatever the case, the clip does not bolster the “border is secure” interpretation.

A little over a year ago, the New York Post published an article titled, “Kamala Harris’ bald-faced lies about the ‘secure’ border.” The article focuses on Harris, in an interview on “Meet The Press,” claiming, “The border is secure.” When asked to justify the claim, all Harris could come up with is, “in that it is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration.”

Is border security a national security issue? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (15 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Huh?

In May, The Washington Free Beacon published an article that focused on Mayorkas and his “definition” of a secure border.

“It is, in the context in which we are working,” Mayorkas told NBC host Chuck Todd after being asked to define the phrase secure border, “it is maximizing the resources that we have available to us to deliver the most effective results.”

Huh?

The Free Beacon, instead of immediately calling out Mayorkas for his vacuous response, chose to highlight that “Mayorkas has consistently maintained throughout his tenure in the Biden administration that the border is secure, even as there have been record numbers of illegal border crossings and drug smuggling.”

Record numbers of illegal crossings and drug smuggling — not to mention human trafficking and an influx of violent criminals and people on the terrorist watchlist — doesn’t sound secure or peaceful but the opposite.

For an administration that banks on optics and vapid interpretations of everything from the economy to, well, the border, reality is a problem. How stupid do they think the average American is? The Marxist ploy of “tell a lie long enough and they’ll believe it” is proving to be untrue.

According to The Center Square, “for voters 55 and older, 56% of respondents said they are very concerned about the border and an additional 31% said they are somewhat concerned, 87% of the demographic. Just 10% said they are not concerned and 3% are unsure.”

That doesn’t sound like many are buying the “secure border” interpretation. But who needs polls? Eyewitnesses are better.

On Wednesday, Mayor Rolando Salinas of Eagle Pass, Texas, issued an emergency declaration “due to the thousands of asylum-seekers who are streaming across the Rio Grande from Piedras Negras, Mexico,” according to KXAN.

A lifelong resident of Eagle Pass, Amerika Garcia-Grewal said she is “upset that her hometown has been turned into a militarized zone. It’s like a war zone.”

“It’s political theater,” Garcia-Grewal continued. “Most of what’s going on is performative and does not address the real issue of the situation, which is climate change. And this is the first wave of what will be endless waves of humanity trying to move around the world,” according to KXAN.

I have no idea how “climate change” got thrown into the mix, but Garcia-Grewal has to believe her own eyes when it comes to the border. It is not secure.

Brian Hastings, chief of law enforcement operations for the Border Patrol told the House Judiciary Committee, “On a daily basis, agents are feeding and caring for migrants, consoling children, and rescuing over 4,000 aliens that smugglers have placed into peril. They continue to perform the humanitarian mission, knowing they are sacrificing the border security mission they were hired to do, day after day, with no end in sight,” according to the U.S. Customs and Border Control.

Since Biden became president, at least 3.8 million migrants have entered the country, according to the New York Post. An estimated 1.5 million illegal immigrants have snuck in and are still here.

For anyone who has eyes to see or ears to hear, the jury is in — the border is a lot more war than peace.

A video clip of officials handing down a ladder so illegal immigrants can climb over concertina wire to illegally enter the U.S. has all the context it needs when looking at the bigger picture.

The Biden administration is actively engaged in encouraging and helping illegal immigrants come into the country, by the millions. It’s an invasion.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.