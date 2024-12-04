Illegal Immigrant Charged with Secretly Shipping Weapons from the US to North Korea

Well, it appears we’ve finally found an illegal immigrant President Joe Biden’s administration has been willing to tackle with some alacrity.

Granted, he’s apparently been shipping weapons back to North Korea for what he says was a surprise attack on South Korea for years. But details, details.

According to CBS News, 41-year-old Wen Shenghua, who resided in Ontario, California, entered the United States on a student visa in 2012 and never left. Before he came, the Chinese national says he met with North Korean officials in his home country “and they directed him to procure firearms, ammunition and technology on behalf of Pyongyang.”

The Office of Public Affairs at the Department of Justice confirmed the news Tuesday.

While one is innocent until proven guilty, it’s worth noting that Wen apparently told the FBI he was “good at smuggling,” according to court filings. Darned good, I would say.

Shenghua Wen, an undocumented 🇨🇳 national living in the US, has been charged with procuring and shipping guns, ammunition and electronics to North Korea. Wen was allegedly moving items to North Korea by concealing them in shipping containers from Long Beach, California, through… pic.twitter.com/4aXIj0Ts0r — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) December 4, 2024

“WEN admitted, during the August 14, 2024 interview, that he had previously shipped two containers of firearms and other items from Long Beach, California, to North Korea via Hong Kong, China, and that these shipments took place in October 2023 and December 2023,” the court filing read.

“According to WEN, both containers were shipped out of Long Beach, California, contained weapons, and were ultimately smuggled into North Korea.”

The court filings said that sometime around May of 2023, Wen purchased a $150,000 Federal Firearms License with the Texas Secretary of State using someone else’s name to purchase weapons for Pyongyang, according to his interview. He “also stated that he knew he could not purchase firearms directly so he used other people to purchase the firearms.”

He’s now charged with conspiracy to violate American sanctions on North Korea which prohibit American money or goods to be sent there without permission.

In total, North Korean agents funneled $2 million to Wen to purchase the guns and ammunition.

“The affidavit filed in federal court in California revealed that FBI agents recovered 50,000 rounds of ammunition from Wen’s car, and he allegedly admitted to having bought the ammo at the direction of North Korean officials,” CBS News reported.

“Law enforcement also seized a device used to detect chemical threats and a tool that can detect hidden surveillance devices, according to the affidavit. Investigators said they found photos of firearms and equipment that Wen sent in messages with co-conspirators, some of which they included in the affidavit.”

The complaint was filed on Nov. 26 but only unsealed this week.

“The conduct alleged in this complaint is chilling,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada on Tuesday, according to ABC News.







Even more chilling is what the conduct was allegedly in service of.

“During the interview on September 6, 2024, WEN explained that he believed the North Korean government wanted

the weapons, ammunition, and other military-related equipment to prepare for an attack against South Korea,” the court filing reads.

“He also explained that the North Korean government wanted WEN to obtain military uniforms for the North Korean government, which would subsequently be used by the North Korean military to disguise their soldiers to conduct a surprise attack on South Korea.

“Based on my review of WEN’s iPhone, it contains numerous images of people in U.S. military uniforms,” the complaint adds.

Of course, between both the ABC News and CBS News reports of Wen’s capture don’t seem to mention that he was an illegal immigrant. In the ABC article, “undocumented” is mentioned in the headline and once in the story, but that’s about it. CBS News didn’t even bother with that preposterous bowdlerization of “illegal immigrant.”

And as for “illegal,” it was used only in reference to his activities — not, say, in relation to his immigration status in the United States.

What a shocker. And with the millions of illegal immigrants — sorry, “undocumented” folx — the Biden administration has let in, how many Wen Shenghuas are there currently in our country?

