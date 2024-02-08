Illegal Immigrant Indicted in Brutal Murder of 16-Year-Old Cheerleader, Could Face Death Penalty

A 23-year-old man who was in the country illegally and had a prior conviction has been indicted on a capital murder charge in the death of a 16-year-old Texas girl.

Rafael Govea Romero, 23, was indicted Monday by a Jackson County grand jury on capital murder charges in the Dec. 5 homicide of Lizbeth Medina, according to Crossroads Today.

Romero is in the Jackson County Jail with a $2 million bond. Although the indictment allows prosecutors to seek the death penalty, no announcement has been made if it will be sought when the case goes to trial.

The indictment said Lizbeth died after her head hit a firm surface and that Romero hit her with a hard object and repeatedly stabbed or cut Lizbeth.

16-year-old Texas cheerleader Lizbeth Medina’s home was targeted by an illegal immigrant, Rafael Govea Romero, 23, who broke into her home one morning as she was staying home from school on Dec. 5 and taking a bath. Romero sexually assaulted her and bludgeoned her to death in… pic.twitter.com/cgVXWx3lEj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 8, 2024

Romero entered the U.S. legally in 2018, but remained when his visa expired, according to the Victoria Advocate.

In April, he was sentenced to five years probation and fined $2,290 on a burglary charge.

Jacqueline Medina said that “as a mother I want the man to pay for what he did to my daughter.

Should the death penalty be used in especially heinous murder cases? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“It’s very disturbing,” she told Fox News, adding that she will attend the trial.

“I don’t want to miss anything at all, not if I can help it, because my baby deserves justice, and I want to be part of it,” she said.

The indictment accuses Romero of murder while trying to commit burglary, robbery or aggravated sexual assault.

In Texas, capital murder is charged when an individual “intentionally or knowingly causes the death of an individual,” under special circumstances, according to the Tarlton Law Library. Those circumstances include homicide committed during the commission of kidnapping, burglary, robbery, aggravated rape or arson.

Lizbeth Medina had stayed home from school on Dec. 5, the day of her death, according to the Jackson County Herald Tribune. That evening, she missed a Christmas parade in which her cheerleading team marched.

She was found dead in the apartment she shared with her mother, fully clothed but soaked in the bathtub.

Lizbeth’s phone continued to communicate with her friends after her death. Police tracked the phone to the community of Schulenburg, Texas. Romero, who police said confessed to the girl’s death, was arrested there.

The family had reported to police in November that they suspected their apartment had been burglarized because strange things had been taking place, including some objects going missing.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex where the Medinas lived indicated that a man matching Romero’s description had been in the parking lot the night before Lizbeth was killed.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.