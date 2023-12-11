Illegal Immigrant Arrested in 'Capital Murder' of 16-Year-Old Cheerleader

I suspect that all parents in the United States struggles with an escalated fear of the cold-blooded murder of their children. I use the word “escalated” because our president and his administration have insisted that our southern border remain open.

In doing nothing to close it, they’ve forced all of us to exist in a state of high alert. The homicide of 16-year-old Lizbeth Medina should remind parents of this.

Her mother, Jacqueline Medina, should be planning a wonderful Christmas. Instead, she is planning her daughter’s funeral.

According to KRIV-TV in Houston, Jacqueline Medina found her daughter’s lifeless body in the bathtub of their apartment in Edna, Texas, on Tuesday. She had been stabbed, according to KHOU-TV in Houston. A police news release immediately declared the death “capital murder” case at the outset of the investigation. That put the death penalty on the table as a potential punishment.

Five days later, an illegal alien identified as 23-year-old Rafael Govea Romero has been charged in the case. His bail is set at $2 million, according to ABC News.

On the day of her daughter’s death, Jacqueline Medina went to work about 6 a.m. thinking she would see Lizbeth perform with her Edna High School cheerleading squad in the Edna Christmas parade that evening.

But when Jacqueline Medina arrived at the parade after work, only to find her daughter absent, she began to worry. She told Fox News she called her daughter frantically. She received no response.

The panic must have been staggering. She’d later learn that none of Lizbeth’s friends had heard from Lizbeth after 7:30 a.m. that day. It drove Medina to search for her daughter at home in the apartment where they lived.

It is a moment that can hardly be lived through once. Jacqueline Medina will undoubtedly be living through it over and over for the rest of her life. And questioning what she could have done differently, even if the true answer was nothing.

Is illegal immigration the biggest issue impacting America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (3 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The Medinas moved to the small town made up of 6,000 residents a year ago for a new job, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Lizbeth Medina’s aunt, Ana Medina. Jacqueline was keeping up with the bills while Lizbeth was enjoying new friends and a new school. Known as a good kid, the teenager adjusted well to her unfamiliar surroundings, just 100 miles outside of Houston.

How Romero arrived into the mix remains to be seen, as does whether or not he even knew Lizbeth Medina before her death. Police have not said if the two had any kind of relationship, according to ABC.

The Edna Police Department on Sunday announced the arrest of Romero. According to ABC, a statement by police Chief Rick Boone described Romera as an “undocumented male” who was in the country on an expired visa. With an expired visa, Romero shouldn’t even have been in the country, much less getting arrested on suspicion of murder.

Romero seemed to fit the description provided by Edna police and the Texas Rangers, according to KTRK-TV. The man seen leaving the area of the Medinas’ apartment was described as having a possible tattoo behind his ear, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and driving a silver Ford Taurus according to a news release.

According to KTRK, Boone stated that “officers seized a motor vehicle and items of evidence tending to connect this suspect Romero to the murder of Lizbeth Medina.” He didn’t disclose the nature of the evidence leading the police to believe Romero killed Medina.

Another news release shared by the police department announced that “Although Romero is apprehended, we recognize Lizbeth’s family and friends are grieving and still need support from the community. The citizens of Edna can now sleep in peace!”

No, they can’t. None of us can because there are plenty of undocumented illegals running around free just like Romero, compliments of the current Biden administration.

Are there violent criminals in the United States who aren’t illegal aliens? Of course. But that only makes it more important to keep out those who have no business being here in the first place.

But without control over borders, there’s no way of knowing the criminal backgrounds or intent of the millions who have entered the country illegally under the Biden administration, and continue to do so with impunity,

Currently, we are a nation living without homeland security or borders. Lizbeth Medina isn’t the first victim of an illegal alien — by far. She won’t be the last.

Texas police arrest illegal immigrant in 16-year-old cheerleader Lizbeth Medina’s murder Read it again. ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT. https://t.co/FnRm8gw6pd — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) December 10, 2023

The community performed a beautiful gesture of honoring her on Thursday night by wearing purple at the Edna High School playoff game in Cypress, according to KTRK. Purple was the girl’s favorite color, according to the New York Post.

However, that won’t bring her back. Nor will a vigil planned for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Edna High School Cowboy Stadium. Nor will the GoFundMe page or any money it raises.

We used to believe that small towns were nearly safe from violent crimes like these. No more. What happened in Edna, Texas, could realistically happen in your own backyard today.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: What if you woke up one morning and half of the people you count on had just vanished overnight? That happened to me recently. I got up, came to work here at The Western Journal, and when I got to my office, literally half of our readers had vanished. They were just gone. We had been nuked by Facebook, and it had happened almost instantly. But it was even worse. Facebook hit us at the same time 90 percent of advertisers had essentially boycotted us. "Brutal" is a word I’ve used a lot lately. The fight for the truth is brutal. The fight for America’s soul is brutal. What the government is doing to Jan. 6 detainees is brutal. What surgeons are doing to confused children is brutal. It’s a fight we must win. But we can’t win without you. A membership to The Western Journal will go much farther than you think. It costs less than a cup of Starbucks coffee, and for that small price you get access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles — you’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight against leftism. Can I count on you to join today? We need your help. Benjamin Franklin summed up the situation we're all facing when he said, “We must all hang together, or, most assuredly, we shall all hang separately.” We plan to hang in and fight. Please help us. Please become a member today. Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.