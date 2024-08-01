Illegal Immigrant Who Had Previously Been Deported Charged with Horrific Crime Against Young Relative

Each time it happens, the outrage builds.

In a case where new alleged victims have continued to emerge, authorities in Shelby Township, Michigan, north of Detroit, have charged 32-year-old Joel Quintana-Dominguez, a once-deported illegal immigrant, with the sexual assault of a “female relative” under the age of 13, according to the Macomb Daily.

The Macomb County-based news outlet identified the alleged victim as the suspect’s daughter.

Quintana-Dominguez now faces three charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Meanwhile, Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide spoke for all outraged Americans while addressing the alleged crime’s broader context.

“I am disgusted and sickened after hearing the details of this case on what Quintana-Dominguez is being charged with,” Shelide said in a statement according to The Detroit News.

“I am also appalled to hear that he had been deported in the past and was able to find his way back into the United States. These types of actions from illegal aliens are harming the country,” the police chief added.

Neal Brand, Quintana-Dominguez’s attorney, praised Shelide as “firm and fair” but also dismissed the alleged crime’s illegal immigration component.

“The immigration situation is not relevant to this specific case, as my client fully enjoys the presumption of innocence unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. It is true that the Department of Homeland Security has a detainer in this matter, but that will be dealt with when it is relevant,” Brand said.

The attorney added that Quintana-Dominguez “maintains his innocence” and believes that further details will result in his exoneration.

Thus far, however, those details have not painted a pretty picture for the suspect.

For one thing, according to Shelby Police Sergeant Kevin Bailey, authorities found Quintana-Dominguez preparing to flee.

“It appeared that he was packed and his vehicle was in a manner that he was gonna be leaving,” Bailey told the New York Post.

Furthermore, Shelide told the Post that another alleged victim has come forward. And there could be more.

“Because of our release that we put out, another victim came in last night and described horrific acts that have occurred. And we’re investigating those now. And the person also informed us that there’s multiple other victims that we’re gonna be searching for,” Shelide said.

If true, of course, that revelation would refute Brand’s assertion that his client’s “immigration situation” has no relevance.

After all, it would mean that the Biden administration’s open border allowed yet another predator into yet another American community.

President Joe Biden and his “border czar,” Vice President Kamala Harris, have failed Americans in every way possible. And they have done it on purpose.

“You don’t know how many unsolved sexual assaults there are where these guys are just roaming around the country and you can’t really find them. They’re not tethered to anything that’s really traceable… If you want to hide in the country, you can hide in the country,” Michigan Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers told the Post.

If Biden and Harris have any interest in finding those illegal immigrants, they have concealed it well.

Imagine if federal agents had closed the border and prevented Quintana-Dominguez from returning to the country. And imagine if that action had permanently separated the suspect from his young alleged victims.

That kind of imagining explains why Shelide echoed the outrage of millions.

