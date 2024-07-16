A manhunt has ended in another case in which a violent death was linked to an illegal immigrant.

Jose Carmen Cardona, 59, was arrested July 12 in connection with a June arson and homicide case that involved the deaths of a woman and two children.

Fox News reported that it was told by a source that Cardona had been deported three times but kept returning to the United States.

Lisbeth Gutierrez-Salazar, 32, Juan Gutierrez-Salazr, 10, and Julian Cardona-Gutierrez, 7, were killed when their mobile home in Stockton, California, was set on fire on June 25.

The victims were asleep when the fire was set.

Authorities said a third child escaped from the mobile home and survived.

#HappeningNow: Law enforcement and prosecutors are getting ready to speak about the arrest of Jose Cardona, the man accused of setting fire to a #Stockton RV killing a young family last month.

↘️Watch live here:https://t.co/KeVpmPQ2RO https://t.co/1pSMszgTFm pic.twitter.com/1Uo2Qx5fGc — Gabriel Porras (@Gabriel_Porras_) July 12, 2024

Police enlisted the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service on June 28. Although the manhunt was national in scope, Stockton police arrested Cardona in Modesto, about 30 miles from where Gutierrez-Salazar and her children died.

Should Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas be held responsible for the killings of innocent Americans by illegals? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Cardona, who appeared in court on Monday, has been charged with three counts of premeditated murder, one count of child abuse/endangerment and one count of attempted murder, according to KCRA-TV in Sacramento.

Although he was not the father of the children, he was in a relationship with Gutierrez-Salazar. One friend of hers described the relationship as abusive.

“The last couple of months, she started to get bruises on her arms and we were worried,” Jose Antonio Alvarez said, according to CBS News.

“I wanted to do something because of the messages she was sending me. I asked her where she was, and I said, ‘I’ll go get you,'” he said.

Alvarez said Gutierrez-Salazar texted him in the days before she was killed and said she was going away with her father.

“He said if I leave him, he’ll kill me,” Gutierres said in a text Alvarez showed CBS News.

“We tried to get information from her about who was he, what did he do, and she didn’t say anything,” Alvarez said. “I feel like it’s all my fault.”

Cardona remains in custody without bail, according to KCRA.

His next court appearance is Aug. 19.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.