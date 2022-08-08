Illegal Immigrant Suspected in Kidnapping of Child Was Previously Deported - Report

The dangerous consequences of the Biden administration’s failure to enforce U.S. immigration laws continue to multiply throughout the country.

Last week, WSFA-TV reported the horrific story of a Dadeville, Alabama, kidnapping and double murder. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1, an Alabama driver noticed a 12-year-old girl walking alone on County Road 34, just south of Dadeville, and stopped to help her. Immediately, he alerted the police.

According to court records reviewed by WSFA, the girl had been tied to a bedpost in a mobile home for at least a week, plied with alcohol to keep her in a drugged state and repeatedly assaulted by the suspect. She managed to chew through the restraints and escaped from the home while the suspect was at work.

Following a grisly discovery of two decomposing corpses inside the mobile home, Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Auburn, Alabama.

The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office charged him with three counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse, along with one count of first-degree kidnapping, according to WSFA.

Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders. https://t.co/6dP90AR8M3 — WSFA 12 News (@wsfa12news) August 3, 2022

At a Tuesday news conference, Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett told reporters the remains had been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to be identified.

Abbett said Pascual-Reyes had been living at the mobile home where the crime had occurred. However, he said he wasn’t able to comment on the relationships between the girl, the individuals who had been killed and the suspect at that time.

Asked about the condition of the girl, Abbett replied she was doing “as well as can be expected in circumstances such as these.”

“We’re praying for her and making sure she’s going to be safe and provide everything that she may need,” the sheriff said.

During a Thursday phone call with Abbett, Fox News learned that Pascual-Reyes is an illegal immigrant who had been previously deported.

He is considered to be a “re-entry nonimmigrant unlawful presence foreign national,” Abbett said. According to Fox News, this means that Pascual-Reyes had been “deported by Homeland Security to Mexico before, but the sheriff could not confirm that time frame or when he is believed to have reentered the United States and to have come to Alabama.”

The outlet later reported that the bodies inside the mobile home had been identified as Sandra Vazquez Ceja, who was “on parole pending an asylum claim,” and her son, a minor, and that the sheriff’s office believes Ceja was Pascual-Reyes’ girlfriend.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported some additional information about the case on Monday morning.

According to court documents, it said, “investigators believe that Pascual-Reyes killed Ceja by smothering her with a pillow, before murdering her son by hitting and kicking him. Both bodies were reportedly cut into small pieces at the joints to hide evidence, with Ceja using the address where the bodies were found on court records for a speeding ticket in April.”

Investigators believe the girl was abducted around July 24 and was held captive for 10 days, the outlet reported, and Ceja and her son were killed around the time she was abducted.

According to the Daily Mail, the Department of Homeland Security is assisting with the investigation.

In a December commentary for The Washington Times, Hans von Spakovsky of the Heritage Foundation wrote, “Almost half of all of the criminals prosecuted in federal courts in 2018 were aliens, charged with crimes ranging from drug trafficking to murder to kidnapping.”

It’s frightening to think of what those statistics might look like for the years since, particularly 2021 and 2022.

The Biden administration’s lax border policies are putting citizens’ lives at risk every day.

The crime rate has spiked, and the deadly drugs that are pouring into the country have made fentanyl overdoses the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 45.

Sadly, the weeklong torture of this 12-year-old girl is only one of thousands of crimes that have occurred as a direct result of our unsecured border.

This can only be described as a complete dereliction of duty. The government has stopped enforcing the law.

Hopefully, a Republican-controlled House will hold President Joe Biden accountable after the November midterm elections.

