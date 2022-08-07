Share
News

Toddler Finds Fentanyl Pill During Playground Trip, Parents Take Immediate Action After He Turns Blue

 By Andrew Jose  August 7, 2022 at 6:33am
Share

A police officer with the Tacoma, Washington, police department saved the life of a 2-year-old child on Thursday.

The boy was playing at the Oakland Madrona Playfield about 1 p.m. when he swallowed something and began behaving strangely, according to reporting from KCPQ-TV.

Noticing that something was wrong, the boy’s parents put him in their vehicle and drove towards Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, notifying 911 on the way, KCPQ reported.

First responders, including police officers and medics, met the desperate family on the way.

“She handed me her child, and he was unresponsive and limp in my arms. He was blue in the face,” Officer Masyih Ford said, according to KCPQ.

Trending:
China Won't Like What Just Decided to Take an Extended Stay Around Taiwan

“I immediately knew something was wrong, so I put him on the ground in recovery position and I started CPR. Then I asked the mom, ‘what did he take? Is he choking on something?’ Because I checked his airway, and it was clear.”

The boy’s mother soon handed over what the child had swallowed — what appeared to be a synthetic Percocet or fentanyl pill appeared to be bitten in half.

“I immediately knew that the kid was suffering from a fentanyl overdose,” Ford said, according to KCPQ.

Firefighters who later arrived at the scene provided the boy NARCAN — a treatment for narcotic overdose used for emergency situations.

“The color starting to come back to this kid, the Narcan basically looked like magic to see that condition improve,” Ford said. “I saw him literally blue and lifeless all the way until he was watching cartoons.”

“For me, it was nice to have the closure that he was going to be OK,” the cop said.

“The mom had the wits about her to collect what he had, handed it over to the officer, and the officer immediately identified it as fentanyl or fentanyl-laced,” Tacoma police spokeswoman Shelbie Boyd said, according to The News Tribune of Tacoma.

Related:
Russian Court Finds Brittney Griner Guilty, Sentences Her to Lengthy Prison Term

“I truly believe that he saved this kid’s life,” Boyd added.

The boy was later admitted to Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital. Boyd told the News Tribune that she’d been told he was in stable condition.

“Metro Parks is really devastated at this whole incident,” Metro Parks Tacoma spokeswoman Rosemary Ponnekanti said, according to the News Tribune. “It’s very distressing, and it must have been very distressing for the parents.”

Ponnekanti said that park workers scoured the park’s perimeter for any dangerous substances.

“We’ll definitely throw everybody’s best efforts at keeping our parks as clean as we can going forward,” she said, according to the News Tribune.

“Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with chronic severe pain or severe pain following surgery,” according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. While it has medical purposes, the drug has also been abused and illegally produced.

“Two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance and past usage,” the DEA website states.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel.
Andrew Jose is a freelance reporter covering security, U.S. politics, and foreign policy, among other beats. He has bylines in several outlets, notably the Daily Caller, Jewish News Syndicate, and the Times of Israel. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish, Tamil, Hindi, French
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




Toddler Finds Fentanyl Pill During Playground Trip, Parents Take Immediate Action After He Turns Blue
Punks Shoot Up House Party, But Things Go South When Revelers Return Fire
FBI-Impersonating Dem Staffer Led Secret Service on Hot Pursuit in DC, Stole $80K
E-Scooter/Bike Battery Sparks Apartment Blaze, Kills Woman and Child, Leaves Father in Critical Condition
7-Year-Old Spots Something on Bottom of Swimming Pool, Dives Down and Becomes Hero
See more...

Conversation