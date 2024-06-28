Immigrant Horror: Man Rapes, Chokes to Death Girl, 16, in Front of Her Own Mother

As a boat of illegal immigrants was sinking overnight on June 16-17, one man raped and strangled a 16-year-old girl, according to a new report that emerged even as some voices warn that a culture of sexual violence against women is being brought into America.

The report in the U.K.’s Daily Mail, citing and translating Italian news site AGI, said the victim and her accused attacker were both Iraqis being trafficked to Europe.

In a statement, police said the drifting boat heading from Turkey to Italy that later sank was about 120 miles off the coast of Italy when the 27-year-old suspect “vented his aggression on a 16-year-old Iraqi girl, the daughter of another survivor, leading to her death by suffocation.”

Per the Daily Mail, the alleged attacker saw his wife and daughter drown in the perilous trip. That incident enraged the man, who “vented” by allegedly raping and choking the teenage girl.

The victim’s mother survived, leading her to accuse the man of attacking his daughter. He has since been charged and jailed in an Italian prison.

Although the incident took place in the Mediterranean Sea, the problem is universal, as former New York lieutenant governor Betsy McCaughey wrote in an Op-Ed in the New York Post.

“Do you think the rapes stop when illegal immigrants cross into the United States? No. Now women are being victimized by migrants, bringing ‘femicide’ to your neighborhood,” she wrote.

“Where are the women’s rights groups? Silent. They couldn’t care less. It’s politically incorrect to criticize Latin America’s tolerance for violence against females,” she wrote.

An illegal immigrant has been arrested in New York and charged for the rape of a 15-year-old girl. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/xa08LpIMex — AF Post (@AFpost) June 27, 2024

Should every illegal immigrant in America be deported, regardless of length of time here, family, or employment? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Citing various sources, McCaughey called sexual violence against women “rampant,” and “soaring.”

“Leftists deny the problem.They’re horrified that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein raped women on a casting couch, but they’re willfully blind when Latin American illegals commit rape,” she wrote.

“Leftists object to the word ‘illegal’ — preferring the term ‘undocumented’ instead. But let’s not mince words: Some are rapists and killers. Monsters. Close the border to stop the femicidal madness,” she wrote.

🇺🇸🚨‼️ Donald Trump just absolutely roasted Joe Biden on violent crime by illegal immigrants that crossed the OPEN border during the CNN Presidential Debate: “He’s the one that killed people with a bad border!” https://t.co/pF8UwUDrIN pic.twitter.com/UXVqIxoAGb — TabZ (@TabZLIVE) June 28, 2024

One expert said illegal immigrants bring their values, or lack of them, with them.

“I don’t think that people who rape later in life, that it’s their first time,” Todd Bensman, a senior national security fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, said, according to The Washington Times.

“They probably did it where they’re coming from — maybe they served time in the country they’re coming from. It’s really a public safety vetting matter,” he said.

Bensman said blocking immigrants who pose a risk would require the United States to “do what normal countries do.”

He said that “100 percent of every murder, rape, molestation, child molestation, robbery, whatever it is … that illegals commit, were all unnecessary and preventable through vetting, detention and deportation.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.