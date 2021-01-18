Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Inauguration Event Will Celebrate 'Heroism' and 'Resilience' of Black, Latino and Asian Americans

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris campaigns for Democratic Senate challengers the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Dec. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Georgia.Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris campaigns for Democratic Senate challengers the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff on Dec. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Georgia. (Ben Gray / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 18, 2021 at 10:00am
Mewe Share P Share

The resiliency, culture and heroism of black Americans and the African Diaspora will be the central theme of a virtual event Tuesday evening that will celebrate the nation’s diversity ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is slated to speak at the event, “We Are One,” which will also honor the historic nature of her being the first black and South Asian woman to become vice president of the United States.

An event celebrating the contributions of black Americans is fitting.

Black voters nationwide helped deliver Biden’s presidency.

From the start of Biden’s White House bid, black voters have overwhelmingly supported him.

TRENDING: After Failed Attempt to Oust Trump with 25th Amendment, Dem Senator Says He's Now Looking at 14th to Boot GOP Lawmakers

Black-led organizing work across the nation galvanized black voters and led to historic turnout in key battleground states.

“This programming will honor acts of resilience, heroism, and commitment to unity from the black, Latino, and AAPI communities as the coalitions that make up our nation come together to celebrate a new chapter in our history,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen, who is also president of Delaware State University.

Several of the nation’s top black leaders will also deliver remarks, including House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a close ally of Biden whose endorsement in South Carolina widened Biden’s winning margin and started his avalanche of March primary victories.

Do you think the Biden inauguration team should be hosting this event?

Stacey Abrams, whose voter registration and education efforts helped flip Georgia blue for Biden, Rep. Cedric Richmond, Congressional Black Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Joyce Beatty, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen.-elect the Rev. Raphael Warnock will also speak.

The event will pay homage to the rich history of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities, as well as black sororities and fraternities.

The sorority’s international president and CEO, Dr. Glenda Glover, and Howard University President Dr. Wayne Frederick will deliver remarks.

The event will feature musical performances and appearances from activists and celebrities.

It’ll be hosted by Terrence J and feature Leslie Jones, DJ D-Nice and black cultural icons such as Frankie Beverly, The O’Jays and Rapsody.

The celebration also includes a Battle of the Bands and features several HBCUs including Delaware State University, Howard University, the Texas Southern University Debate Team, Florida A&M University Marching 100, Grambling State University World Famed Marching Band, Jackson State University Sonic Boom of the South, Louisiana Leadership Institute All-star Marching Band, South Carolina State University Marching 101, Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band and the Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands.

RELATED: Get Ready: Biden's Day 1 Immigration Plans Revealed

The event is part of five planned days of programming under the inaugural’s theme of “America United.”

It will air Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET on social media and on select channels, including Urban One, Revolt TV and NBC Peacock TV’s The Choice.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Country Music Legend to Perform at Biden Inauguration
Central American Migrant Caravan Grinds to a Halt as Journey North Hits Roadblock
Inauguration Event Will Celebrate 'Heroism' and 'Resilience' of Black, Latino and Asian Americans
Inauguration Rehearsal Evacuated Over Incident Near Capitol
Facebook Bows to Country's Demands, Will Facilitate Government Censorship
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×