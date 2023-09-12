Share
'Incredible' Sight Spotted in Sky Directly Above One World Trade Center on 9/11 Anniversary

 By Randy DeSoto  September 12, 2023
A stunning double rainbow appeared over New York City on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that brought down the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

“On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a rainbow forms in the sky between One World Trade and the Empire State Building in New York City, Monday evening,” photo journalist Gary Hershorn posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Steven Bognar with New York affiliate WNBC posted, “Incredible double rainbow over #NYC … providing light on a dark day.”

Fox News shared a video of the sight writing, “Stunning full rainbow lights up New York City’s skyline on day of 9/11 remembrance.”

The New York Post reported that many New Yorkers were brought to tears at what they beheld. Some suggested the rainbows were a sign from heaven and not a coincidence that the two rainbows appeared on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks.

“Feels like a message to everyone that’s still here. The world can be beautiful, even in times of mourning and grief,” one person said.

“They are watching over us,” another person claimed, referencing the victims of the attacks. “They hear our cries. It’s a promise heaven is real. Beautiful.”

“Two rainbows on the 22nd anniversary,” still another remarked. “Out of all places, out of all days.”

According to the Bible, God created the rainbow as a sign that he would not judge the earth again with a worldwide flood.

In other words, it was a symbol of peace.

“I establish my covenant with you, that never again shall all flesh be cut off by the waters of the flood, and never again shall there be a flood to destroy the earth,” God said to Noah. “I have set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be a sign of the covenant between me and the earth.”

“When the bow is in the clouds,” he added, “I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is on the earth.”

On Monday morning, Americans gathered in New York City, at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to remember the 2,977 killed by the al-Qaeda terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

