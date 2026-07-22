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Christians hold up crosses in Amritsar, India, during a Good Friday procession on April 3, 2026.
Christians hold up crosses in Amritsar, India, during a Good Friday procession on April 3, 2026. (Narinder Nanu - AFP / Getty Images)

India Passes Regulation Stopping Foreign Funds from Supporting Missionaries

 By Michael Austin  July 22, 2026 at 8:15am
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The government of India blocked non-government organizations from using foreign dollars to evangelize, threatening Christian missionary activities in the predominantly Hindu nation.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act — the legal framework regulating NGOs and other foreign charities — was amended in March to allow a designated authority to handle confiscated or surrendered assets.

The most recent notifications from the Ministry of Home Affairs have now “tightened the foreign funding framework for non-governmental organizations,” per a report from International Christian Concern.

Foreign funds will still be allowed for “faith-based activities such as theological studies, sermons, meditation retreats, and the preservation of indigenous or tribal faiths,” the ministry said.

But funds cannot be used for “conversion-oriented work.”

Any entity seeking registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act must now choose their activities “from a narrow set of government-approved activities and geographic areas.”

NGOs must meanwhile disclose their foreign donors, as well as social media accounts, websites, and publications.

International Christian Concern noted that major Christian missionary entities — such as Compassion International and World Vision India — have faced action under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

The ministry linked the new restrictions on Christian evangelism to the rising tide of Hindu nationalism in India.

India is ranked 12th on the World Watch List for anti-Christian persecution maintained by Open Doors.

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“To religious nationalists, to be Indian is to be Hindu, and that leaves no place for Christianity,” the ministry said.

“The result is systemic discrimination and violence, particularly against converts. Social media is gravely exacerbating the problem, with accusations, disinformation and attacks often going viral and perpetuating false narratives around Christianity. Evangelistic activities are extremely risky.”

Indian authorities are increasingly passing anti-conversion laws, threatening Christians with prosecution if they evangelize.

“In theory, the laws are meant to protect all religions, but the reality is very different — aided by the laws’ vague wording,” Open Doors said.

“It means that even a constitutionally approved activity — such as a prayer meeting — can lead to an accusation, arrest and interrogation. Even a false report is extremely dangerous, as it can lead to mob violence.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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