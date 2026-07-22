India Passes Regulation Stopping Foreign Funds from Supporting Missionaries

The government of India blocked non-government organizations from using foreign dollars to evangelize, threatening Christian missionary activities in the predominantly Hindu nation.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act — the legal framework regulating NGOs and other foreign charities — was amended in March to allow a designated authority to handle confiscated or surrendered assets.

The most recent notifications from the Ministry of Home Affairs have now “tightened the foreign funding framework for non-governmental organizations,” per a report from International Christian Concern.

Foreign funds will still be allowed for “faith-based activities such as theological studies, sermons, meditation retreats, and the preservation of indigenous or tribal faiths,” the ministry said.

But funds cannot be used for “conversion-oriented work.”

Any entity seeking registration under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act must now choose their activities “from a narrow set of government-approved activities and geographic areas.”

On June 22, the government of #India issued two notifications, one of which explicitly bars non-governmental organizations from using foreign funds for proselytizing.https://t.co/0vQRw1CvmR — International Christian Concern (@persecutionnews) June 30, 2026

NGOs must meanwhile disclose their foreign donors, as well as social media accounts, websites, and publications.

International Christian Concern noted that major Christian missionary entities — such as Compassion International and World Vision India — have faced action under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.

The ministry linked the new restrictions on Christian evangelism to the rising tide of Hindu nationalism in India.

India is ranked 12th on the World Watch List for anti-Christian persecution maintained by Open Doors.

“To religious nationalists, to be Indian is to be Hindu, and that leaves no place for Christianity,” the ministry said.

“The result is systemic discrimination and violence, particularly against converts. Social media is gravely exacerbating the problem, with accusations, disinformation and attacks often going viral and perpetuating false narratives around Christianity. Evangelistic activities are extremely risky.”

Indian authorities are increasingly passing anti-conversion laws, threatening Christians with prosecution if they evangelize.

“In theory, the laws are meant to protect all religions, but the reality is very different — aided by the laws’ vague wording,” Open Doors said.

“It means that even a constitutionally approved activity — such as a prayer meeting — can lead to an accusation, arrest and interrogation. Even a false report is extremely dangerous, as it can lead to mob violence.”

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