'Ineffectual' DNC Gets Hit with Painful News from Two Prominent Billionaires: Report

If money is, in fact, the root of all evil, what does that say about politics?

Obviously nothing great, given that money is often more important than the candidate itself when it comes to modern politics.

But money is a necessary evil of politics, for better and mostly for worse, and it’s always better to have some than none.

The Republican Party, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has largely stayed on top of this matter.

(Little surprise given the president’s business background.)

The rudderless, leaderless, and apparently “ineffectual” Democratic Party, is not enjoying that same peace of mind.

A blistering report from the New York Post highlighted that the Democratic National Committee is rapidly burning through its cash reserves — with little hope for a miracle fix.

And that’s because a pair of billionaires have decided to tighten their purse strings in the wake of the DNC’s ongoing issues.

Media mogul Barry Diller is one such big name — and deep pocket — that has decided to pull back his financial support of the party.

“For a variety of reasons, I have no intention of donating to the DNC,” Diller told the Post.

Former Democratic presidential hopeful and tech billionaire Michael Bloomberg similarly sees little reason to keep pumping money into a failing organization.

Billionaire private equity manager and former Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, also is reportedly hesitant to contribute much to the DNC, though his may be more of a question of when he’ll donate, not if.

A longtime former Dem donor told the Post exactly why the DNC was such an unattractive entity.

“There is just a broad consensus that the DNC is ineffectual and not where we should be giving money,” the donor said.

“But it’s not surprising,” the donor said. “‘I don’t belong to an organized party, ‘I’m a Democrat’ is a longtime joke for a reason.”

“We’re so decentralized,” the donor continued. “The DNC has always been a joke. If you are a megadonor looking to shape the direction of the party, don’t give to the DNC. At this point, the shape of the DNC is just embarrassing.”

Ouch — but also painfully true. “Decentralized” is a charitable way of spinning the current state of the Democratic Party.

Puppeteers like Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Nancy Pelosi, failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and former President Barack Obama are all at political nadirs (assuming they can even be found) and as irrelevant as they’ve ever been.

The most recent slate of Democratic leadership is, and try to hold in your laughs, an octogenarian who can barely eat ice cream and a wailing banshee of a woman who has little issue tossing her husband under the bus for political gain.

The up-and-comers aren’t much better — if not significantly worse. Reps. Jasmine Crockett, Ilhan Omar and other progressive Democrats seem too busy denigrating America and paraplegics to actually do their jobs.

(The most prominent Democrat not mentioned above, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has actually been relatively quiet these days as many have linked her to a potential 2028 presidential bid.)

Point being, the above ragtag group of blue donkeys is not exactly an inspiring bunch. You can’t blame billionaires like Diller and Bloomberg from being hesitant about contributing to a doomed cause.

And “doomed” may be putting it lightly.

As noted by the Post, the DNC’s money woes are being exacerbated by the fact that their rival counterpart, the GOP, is headed in the complete opposite direction.

After losing another $3 million in May, the DNC war chest sits at a “precarious $15 million.”

The Republicans, meanwhile, added $5 million in May, bringing its war chest to a whopping $72 million.

(And just to be clear: Money matters are not a new issue for the Democrats, and rumors have persisted that the current DNC may actually need to take out loans. The party has strongly denied this chatter and instead claimed it enjoyed record-setting fundraising.)

Look, if this writer could have it his way, he would remove all of the nasty money from politics and let politicians and their ideas stand on their own merit. But this writer would also like to be a 6’5″ point guard for the Dallas Mavericks. Neither thing is happening anytime soon.

Much to the chagrin of the DNC, money matters, and their money matters only appear to be getting worse.

Oh, well.

