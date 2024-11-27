“Go woke, go broke” has taken on a new meaning for the Democratic National Committee.

In the aftermath of the Nov. 5 election campaign, when the losing Democratic candidate blew through more than $1 billion, the DNC laid off hundreds of employees, the leftist outlet Mother Jones reported.

Now, the union representing those workers has launched a GoFundMe campaign begging the public for help — and it’s not getting much.

As of Wednesday morning, after a week of panhandling, the GoFundMe appeal had raised only about $18,000 of a goal of $25,000.

DNC Staff Union members still on the payroll are framing the layoffs as a “betrayal” of the party’s values, according to Fox News.

According to Mother Jones, the party “intends to downsize from about 680 staff to fewer than 200.”

The news came amid reports of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign ending up $20 million in the red after a campaign that included wild spending, such as Harris paying $5,000 for the work of a “nail artist” (a nail artist?) and $1 million to Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions for a single infomercial set.

The layoffs were announced with “with little notice and no severance,” the union’s GoFundMe page stated.

“We are heartbroken to see our colleagues — who dedicated countless hours to electing Democrats up and down the ballot — depart under these circumstances, and we are furious with DNC leadership for failing to provide severance to those affected,” the page said.

In comparison to the Democratic Party’s fundraising that brought in gargantuan sums of money for the Harris presidential campaign from wealthy donors, the $18,000 raised in a week by the union’s GoFundMe appeal appears pretty paltry.

But even if it hasn’t raised a lot of money, the effort has gotten plenty of attention on social media:

NEW: DNC Union launches GoFundMe for laid-off staffers. “We are heartbroken to see our colleagues… depart under these circumstances, and we are furious with DNC leadership for failing to provide severance to those affected.” Do you plan to contribute?pic.twitter.com/avqvM4YNPH — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 26, 2024

Wowwww….the DNC laid off 2/3 of its staff with no severance. There’s actually a GoFundMe for the laid off staffers. I’m not donating since over a billion dollars was raised for Kamala’s campaign. This is the actual GoFundMe; I thought it was a hoaxhttps://t.co/wrtxwrFiGZ — NotoriousRiddler (@NotoriousRdlr) November 26, 2024

I thought it was a joke.

It’s not. https://t.co/Iy3gvdxkaw — anna alexis michel (@annaaleximichel) November 26, 2024

For its part, the DNC maintains it has upheld its responsibilities.

“Every cycle, political organizations scale up to meet the demands, and as the cycle comes to a close, it’s a tough reality of our industry that we must part with talented, hardworking staff,” a representative said in a statement, according to Fox.

“While the DNC has met the terms of the union agreement negotiated by the CBA, we share the entire DNC family’s frustration and continue to provide resources to all members of the team to support them in this transition.”

