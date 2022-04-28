$8.8 Million of Zuckerberg Money Went to 5 Democrat Mayors to Defeat Trump, Help Elect Biden

This article was sponsored by Citizens United Productions.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, spent almost $400 million on the 2020 election. The money was supposed to help expand voting opportunities, but the reality was far darker than the two were willing to admit.

While explanations on tax filings suggest Zuckerberg’s money went to providing safe elections for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic, research showed Democrats disproportionately benefited from it.

In an opinion article for The Washington Times published April 12, Citizens United President David Bossie wrote that a large portion of Zuckerberg’s money in Wisconsin went to the five largest Democratic cities — Kenosha, Racine, Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee — through grants.

In the film, Wisconsin State Assemblywoman Janel Brandtjen, a Republican, revealed the cities also received money outside of the grants themselves.

“The five communities were actually given money to apply for the grant,” Brandtjen said. “Racine was given $100,000 to coordinate with the other communities. They were given at least $10,000 each to apply for a grant.”





The money didn’t stop there, either. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, a Republican who retired from the court in 2018, said specific politicians were given incentives, too.

“$8.8 million went to the mayors’ offices of each of our five largest Democratic cities in the state,” Gableman said.

In addition, he explained, the political makeup of Wisconsin made it easier for Zuckerberg to employ his plot.

“Unlike many other states, we do not have a centralized secretary of state who’s charged with administering elections,” Gableman said in the film.

“The legislature has assigned responsibility in Wisconsin for the administration of state elections to the 1,852 municipal clerks across the state. So you had a huge infusion of private money coming from declared partisans whose declared purpose was to defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden.”

Those “declared partisans” included influential members of the Center for Tech and Civic Life, an organization that received more than $328 million from Zuckerberg.

CTCL was founded by Tiana Epps-Johnson, a fellow at the Obama Foundation founded by former President Barack Obama.

CTCL co-founder Donny Bridges was also a previous employee of the New Organizing Institute, a now-defunct left-wing group that trained campaign operatives for the purpose of electing Democrats.

An organization with outspoken leftists like these at the helm would have a vested interest in electing Joe Biden, and that may just be why it funneled most of Zuckerberg’s money directly to Democrats.

