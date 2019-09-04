Inmate Charged with Violent Crimes Escapes Ohio Jail, Reward Offered

The hunt was on Wednesday for a man facing domestic violence charges who authorities say escaped a county jail in Ohio.

The U.S. Marshals Service was assisting the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department in the search for 30-year-old Ferdinand Torres-Vargas, according to Cleveland.com.

US MARSHALS confirm they are looking for an inmate who escaped from cuyahoga county jail: Ferdinand Torres-Vargas—history of domestic violence and more — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) September 4, 2019

Citing a U.S. Marshals news release, WKYC reported that Torres-Vargas broke out of the Cuyahoga County Jail “sometime Tuesday evening.”

“The public, family and friends of Torres-Vargas are reminded that providing assistance to him can result in criminal charges,” the federal agency said.

Torres-Vargas is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 125 pounds.

US Marshals now offering $2,500 reward for info about Ferdinand Torres-Vargas. He escaped from custody sometime Tuesday evening. Call 1-866-4WANTED if you have info #WEWS pic.twitter.com/8lku67XOXN — Tracy Carloss (@TracyCarloss) September 4, 2019

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts was encouraged to alert police.

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

Torres-Vargas was taken into custody earlier this year on two counts of domestic violence and another of disrupting public service, according to court records reviewed by WEWS-TV.

Though he reportedly posted bond, according to WOIO, he did not show up for his court date and was thus arrested again over the weekend.

Cleveland.com, meanwhile, provided more details about his alleged crimes and the timeline leading up to his escape.

“Torres-Vargas was arrested on Sunday on several warrants, including a fourth-degree felony domestic violence charge, and separate misdemeanor charges of endangering children and aggravated menacing and possessing marijuana,” the outlet reported.

He “appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court Tuesday for his arraignment on the misdemeanor charges. He was given a personal bond in the misdemeanor cases, but not for the felony case,” Cleveland.com added.

Had he not escaped from jail, Torres-Vargas was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday on the felony charges.

This is not the first time that Torres-Vargas has escaped police custody.

In 2015, Cleveland police said Vargas, who’d been accused at the time of domestic violence, had “Escaped from court holding” while in the custody of corrections officers.

In the aftermath of Torres-Vargas’ most recent escape, the Cuyahoga County Jail was put on lockdown.

