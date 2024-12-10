Innocent Woman Killed Due to Bomb Threat Called on Marjorie Taylor Greene

A bomb threat against Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ended in an unintended death, thanks to a car accident on the way to respond to the incident.

According to WAGA-TV, a Rome, Georgia, police officer got into an accident responding to the bomb threat on Monday afternoon, leaving one woman dead.

Details of the crash are unclear, aside from the fact that it occurred around the Gala Shopping Center in Rome.

The hubbub came after Greene received a bomb threat via email, allegedly from a Russian IP address.

“Using a 1×8-inch threaded galvanized pipe, end caps, a kitchen timer, metal clips and homemade black powder, I’ve constructed a pipe bomb which I recently hid in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mailbox,” the message read.

“It is set to go off during the weekend but it would also explode the next time anybody opens the mailbox.”

“Even if Marjorie does not open the mailbox herself I’m still satisfied with the prospect of some pig cops losing their lives or being injured,” it continued, according to a screenshot posted to Greene’s X account.

“VIVA VIVA PALESTINA,” the email threat concluded.

“The Rome Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police received an email containing a bomb threat directed towards me. I’m so grateful to every member of the Rome Police Department for your swift and professional response in ensuring my safety,” the GOP representative said on X.

The content of the emailed threat can be viewed below. pic.twitter.com/3inVvgqDvh — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 9, 2024

However, she shared her condolences with the individual, identified as Tammie Pickelsimer, who was killed in a crash caused by an officer responding to the congresswoman’s home with a personal vehicle.

“I’m heartsick right now. I was just informed that an innocent woman died today in an auto accident involving a member of the Rome Police bomb squad who was responding to the threat at my home,” she wrote.

“My prayers are with Tammie Pickelsimer, her family, the officer who was injured, and the entire Rome Police Department.”

I’m heartsick right now. I was just informed that an innocent woman died today in an auto accident involving a member of the Rome Police bomb squad who was responding to the threat at my home. My prayers are with Tammie Pickelsimer, her family, the officer who was injured, and… https://t.co/eGaUoZkMWs — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 10, 2024

“These violent political threats have fatal consequences. It’s an undue strain on our law enforcement who must treat them seriously. The officer was responding to protect my life. And now, a woman has lost her life because of this despicable act,” she continued.

“The perpetrator of this crime has committed murder in our small community of Rome, Georgia.

“The police shouldn’t have to respond to these threats and there should not be deaths caused at their hands.”

But, of course, what should we have expected? We’ve heard an entire party, the Democrats, label their opposition “ultra-MAGA extremists” and suggest that these are individuals who would institute authoritarianism if they were elected. Of course there are going to be threats like this — just as there were at least two credible threats on Donald Trump’s life during the 2024 campaign.

Could it be a Russian attempt — or an attempt by another bad foreign actor — to sow discord in the U.S. political system? Perhaps.

Sow the wind, reap the whirlwind. Unfortunately, the woman who reaped that whirlwind was an innocent woman who just happened to be on the road after a monster sent a bomb threat to a sitting U.S. politician. Absolutely despicable.

