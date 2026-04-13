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Some of the top credit card experts identified their favorites that put interest on ice until 2027 on balance transfers while offering up to 5% cash back on qualifying purchases, while earning a welcome bonus of up to $200.
Some of the top credit card experts identified their favorites that put interest on ice until 2027 on balance transfers while offering up to 5% cash back on qualifying purchases, while earning a welcome bonus of up to $200. (FinanceBuzz)

Insane Cards Charging 0% Interest Into 2027 (With Welcome Bonuses Up to $200)

 By Sponsored Content  April 13, 2026 at 7:21am
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While it may sound crazy, there’s a much easier way to pay down debt (and faster) by using a credit card.

Some of the top credit card experts identified their favorites that put interest on ice until 2027 on balance transfers while offering up to 5% cash back on qualifying purchases, while earning a welcome bonus of up to $200.

Talk about the best of both worlds!

Click here to learn how to apply and start paying down debt faster.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

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