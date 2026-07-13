Banks Are Charging Retirees 21% Interest – This Card Feature Pauses It to 0% for Up to 21 Months

Note: The information provided here or in any related communications is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. We do not provide personalized investment, financial, or legal advice. The Western Journal benefits from purchases made through our sponsors.

If you carry a balance on a credit card, you already know the math is rigged against you. The average card rate is now above 21%. Meanwhile, the bank holding your savings is probably paying you less than 1%.

They profit from the gap. You pay for it — every single month, right off the top of a fixed income.

Here’s what most people over 55 were never told, because it’s not in the bank’s interest to tell you:

It’s called a balance transfer, and it’s not a loophole or a gimmick. It’s a standard feature that major card issuers offer to attract new customers with good credit. The banks compete for you. Most people simply never make them do it.

What “0% intro APR” actually means, in plain English

You apply for a card that offers a 0% introductory rate on balance transfers.

Once approved, you move your existing balance onto the new card (usually for a one-time fee of 3–5% of the amount moved).

For the length of the intro period — the best offers currently run into 2027 and beyond — every dollar you pay goes to the balance itself. Not to interest.

Here’s what that’s worth in real dollars

The average cardholder over 55 who carries a balance owes roughly $6,800. At 21% interest, that’s about $1,400 a year going to the bank in interest alone — before you’ve paid down a cent of what you actually owe.

Pause that interest for 21 months and put the same monthly payment toward the balance instead, and the typical result is thousands of dollars kept — and a balance that actually shrinks instead of treading water.

Your numbers will differ. The bigger your balance and the higher your rate, the more the pause is worth.

Who this is for — and who it isn’t

These offers are designed for people with good to excellent credit. If you’ve kept your accounts in good standing over the years — and most people in their 50s, 60s, and 70s have the strongest credit scores of any age group — you’re exactly who the issuers are competing for.

It is not a fit if your credit has taken serious recent damage, or if you’d use the freed-up card to run up new debt.

How to see the current offers

Card offers change frequently — intro periods, transfer fees, and end dates vary by issuer. The comparison page below is updated with the current leading 0% balance-transfer offers.

On the next page, you’ll see the actual card names, the length of each 0% period, the transfer fees, and a secure application for each. Comparing takes about two minutes.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.