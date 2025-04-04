International Pedophile Streaming Service 'Kidflix' Shut Down with 1.8 Million Users

Kidflix, an international child-pornography ring, has been shut down by Europol — the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation — following a multinational sting operation led by the Bavarian Central Office for the Prosecution of Cybercrime.

Thirty-eight countries — including the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom — participated in the three-year global crackdown, which was named “Operation Stream,” Europol said in a statement.

“The investigation resulted in the identification of almost 1,400 suspects worldwide,” according to the EU’s law enforcement arm.

The international police agency launched Operation Stream in 2022, culminating in multiple raids and arrests around the world last month.

The Kidflix crackdown was the largest child sexual exploitation operation in Europol’s history, according to the report.

“A total of 1.8 million users worldwide logged on to the platform between April 2022 and March 2025,” the agency said.

While the investigation into the child-porn streaming site continues, authorities have taken the following steps so far:

1,393 suspects identified.

79 suspects arrested.

Over 3,000 electronic devices seized.

39 children protected.

Europol said not only did some of the alleged pedophiles upload the child sex-abuse videos onto Kidflix, but they “also abused children” themselves.

Kidflix, one of the largest paedophile platforms in the world, has been shut down in an international operation against child sexual exploitation. ⏹️ Europol has supported authorities from 38 countries worldwide in shutting down the platform. More: https://t.co/eoETaBNyBi pic.twitter.com/FPI9xkuTkE — Europol (@Europol) April 2, 2025

Authorities said Kidflix hosted more than 91,000 horrific videos of child sexual abuse, totaling more than 6,000 hours of streaming content.

“Kidflix was created in 2021 by a cybercriminal who made a huge profit from it, as it quickly became one of the most popular platforms among [pedophiles],” Europol said.

“Kidflix not only enabled users to download CSAM [child sexual abuse material], but also to stream video files. Users made payments using cryptocurrencies, which were subsequently converted into tokens,” the agency revealed.

“Each video was uploaded in multiple versions — low, medium and high quality — allowing criminals to preview the content and pay a fee to unlock higher quality versions,” authorities said.

While it’s encouraging that a massive child-porn operation was dismantled, the fact that it had almost 2 million users around the world is sickening.

The U.S. — indeed, the world — must step up and do more to eradicate the scourge of child abuse, grooming, and sex exploitation.

This is an insidious crime that no civilized society should ignore or downplay.

Eradicating this cancer doesn’t necessarily require large-scale, multinational sting operations.

Rather, it can be stemmed by taking simple steps such as securing our borders, which have become hotbeds for child-trafficking rings.

Individuals are drugging babies to get in to the United States.🇺🇸 Child traffickers have figured out that unless the child speaks up about not being with his biological family, then the child gets processed along with the trafficker and released in to the USA. study this suspects… pic.twitter.com/y9uY9qHjsC — Anthony Aguero Live 🇺🇸 (@AnthonyAguero_) September 23, 2024

A wild new report was dropped today from the DHS Inspector General. Over 290,000 children that have come across the southern border illegally under the Biden admin are unaccounted for. ICE also has “no assurance they are safe from trafficking, exploitation, or forced labor.” pic.twitter.com/U8BZwPt8Cg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 20, 2024

International pedophile rings are not a myth. Just look at the sprawling child-sex network spearheaded by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

This cartel, which has implicated numerous high-profile individuals, operated right under our noses. And there still has been no true accountability for its web of international criminals.

Like securing our borders, protecting our children is absolutely critical to making America great again.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.