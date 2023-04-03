Parler Share
WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks at a news conference announcing the WWE Network at the 2014 International CES at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Jan. 8, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Internet Goes Wild After Seeing Vince McMahon's New Look During WrestleMania, WWE Sale

 By Maire Clayton  April 3, 2023 at 3:32pm
In the midst of WrestleMania 39 and the announcement of the merger between the WWE and the UFC, WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon set Twitter ablaze for a different reason.

And it came in the form of a new appearance.

McMahon sported a mustache and freshly dyed hair on Friday when The Great Muta was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, according to Wrestle Zone.

“Tell me April fools right now,” one Twitter user commented.

Another compared the look to Inspector Jacques Clouseau from “The Pink Panther” and wrote, “Vince McMahon, your disguise is terrible.”

Comedian Brad Williams said, “Vince McMahon better end this press conference quickly, later today he’s scheduled to tie a woman to some train tracks.”

McMahon appeared on CNBC Monday alongside Endeavor’s CEO Ari Emanuel to further discuss the merger that will be controlled by Endeavor.

McMahon said, “It’s a great day. Things have to evolve. Family businesses have to evolve for all the right reasons,” referencing the WWE being founded by his father.

The announcement of the merger stated, “Together, UFC and WWE will have global reach, impressive scale and omnichannel distribution. On a combined 2022 fiscal year-end basis, UFC and WWE achieved revenue of $2.4 billion and a 10 percent annual revenue growth rate since 2019.”

“This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed,” Emanuel said.

McMahon added, “Given the incredible work that Ari [Emanuel] and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand — nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years — and the immense success we’ve already had in partnering with their team on a number of ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders.”

