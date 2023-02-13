Parler Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest

Rihanna's Rep. Confirms Sharp-Eyed Viewers Who Noticed Something Different About Her Appearance Were Correct

 By George Upper  February 13, 2023 at 8:38am
Parler Share

Speculation began on social media almost as soon as Rihanna appeared on screen for her Super Bowl halftime show last night in Glendale, Arizona: The singer seemed to be showing a “baby bump” in her tight red outfit, which she even appeared to cradle several times during the performance.

The speculation was soon confirmed by her representative, who told both Variety and CNN that Rihanna was expecting her second child with her “partner,” rapper A$AP Rocky.

Talk on Twitter during and immediately following her performance ran the gauntlet from thoughtful to humorous to near worshipful, but consistent across much of it was the thought that the world would soon see another child from the singer.

Trending:
'Never Seen Anything Like This': Jim Jordan Just Became FBI's Worst Nightmare, Former Agents Speak Out

CNN noted that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had welcomed their first child together into the world in May.

Did you watch the Super Bowl?

“When you become a mom, there is something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world,” she told CNN prior to the Super Bowl.

She said the show required as many as 400 people to set up the stage and then tear it down again in less than 10 minutes, calling the achievement “almost impossible” to pull off.

“The Super Bowl is one of the big stages in the world, so as scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in 7 years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” said Rihanna, who last toured in 2016. “It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation.

“It’s important for my son to see that,” she added.

Related:
Damar Hamlin Raises Eyebrows by Wearing Bizarre Jesus-Themed Jacket to Super Bowl

The show included some of her most popular songs, including ” “B**** Better Have My Money,” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Only Girl (In the World)” and “Umbrella.”

“We Found Love” spent 10 weeks at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2011.

Super Bowl 57 was played last night at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat the Philadelphia Eagles by three points.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




Rihanna's Rep. Confirms Sharp-Eyed Viewers Who Noticed Something Different About Her Appearance Were Correct
18-Year-Old College Student Dies After Becoming 'Unresponsive' While Exercising on Campus
BBC Radio Announcer Reveals Serious Medical Incident That's Left Her Struggling to Speak, Write
CBS News Anchors Can't Believe How Karine Jean-Pierre Attempted to Defend Biden Over Classified Documents Scandal
Top Dem Bows Out of Party After Getting Rude Awakening About How Party Treats Black Voters
See more...

Conversation