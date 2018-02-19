The Western Journal

Internet Instantly Recognizes Familiar Face at Russia-Sponsored Anti-Trump Protest

By Joe Setyon
February 19, 2018 at 9:36am

Special counsel Robert Mueller charged 13 Russians and three Russian companies Friday with plotting to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. One of the ways they sought to do so was by organizing anti-Donald Trump protests in the U.S.

The goal of these protests, which continued even after Trump’s electoral victory, was to “promote discord in the United States and undermine confidence in democracy,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein indicated Friday, according to The Daily Caller.

One such protest was held on Nov. 12, 2016, in New York City, and among the thousands of attendees was one famous outspoken liberal and critic of Trump.

Conservative activist Jack Posobiec was one of the first to point out that Michael Moore attended the rally, as evidenced by a photo of the liberal filmmaker at the protest.

The rally, titled “Trump is NOT my President,” was organized by Facebook community group Black Matters. Last year, investigators on the House Intelligence Committee revealed that this group, as well as many others, was actually controlled by Russian operatives, according to The Washington Post.

Friday’s indictment from Mueller noted that Russian operatives also organized a pro-Trump rally to take place on the same day. At the time, though, it was the anti-Trump protest that grabbed all the attention, with The U.K. Guardian reporting that close to 10,000 people attended.

Moore appeared to be among those attendees, and he even tweeted about it. “I’m in the middle of thousands -tens of thousands?- of American voters outside Trump Tower demanding he step aside,” the liberal activist wrote. “He got the least votes.”

michael moore

Many Twitter users couldn’t help but recognize the irony in the fact that Moore, who has refused to accept the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency, was himself unwittingly part of a Russian scheme to undermine the democratic process.

The Russian operatives also organized another anti-Trump rally to take place the next week in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to Facebook general counsel Colin Stretch and Twitter general counsel Sean Edgett, it’s “accurate” that Russian operatives were attempting to “to undermine President Trump’s legitimacy” following the election,” The Daily Caller reported.

By: Joe Setyon on February 19, 2018 at 9:36am

