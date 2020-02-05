During Iowa Debacle, CNN Contributor Chastises Iowa for Being '90% White'

Democrats across the establishment media are calling for an end to the Iowa caucuses.

According to CNN political analyst Van Jones, the state’s decades-long tradition of being a testing ground for the health and viability of presidential candidates should be terminated simply because there are too many white people in Iowa.

“This is a debacle,” Jones said Monday during the network’s coverage of the caucuses after it had become apparent that Democrats in the Hawkeye State had fumbled the ball in a humiliating fashion. (As of Wednesday, caucus results were still being calculated).

“If there is a technical problem they’re not disclosing, we could be very late on this,” Jones told a panel that included former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe. “I just think that the idea of a caucus has failed to meet the viability threshold. The idea of the caucus itself has failed to meet the viability threshold.”

Jones then launched into the kind of racial tirade viewers have come to expect from the former Obama administration adviser.

“We’ve all been saying the whole time, why Iowa in the first place?” he asked. “It’s 90 percent white!”

Jones’ statement was met with laughter by other panel members, while McAuliffe agreed with Jones.

Citing racial demographics, the Virginia Democrat argued in favor of doing away with Iowa and caucuses as a whole in favor of regional, multistate voting in February.

“Ninety percent of the caucusgoers today were white,” McAuliffe said. “Well, if you take the whole landscape of the election, it’s 60 percent. So it’s way skewed out of line.”

This entire line of dialogue is the definition of racism. To borrow language from the far left, this is problematic. Then again, this is CNN. This is the same network that allows its hosts and their guests to go off script and treat supporters of President Donald Trump as a punchline for their own amusement on primetime television.

CNN time and again gives a platform to some of the country’s most unapologetic race-baiters, and they’re always given a free pass by the rest of the establishment media.

Van Jones is the same political analyst who minimized votes for Trump as little more than a “whitelash” against the country’s first black president during his autopsy of Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 presidential campaign.

Chastising Iowans for being “white” is just the latest example of the racist double standard that is consistently pushed by both Jones and CNN.

Imagine if a conservative media pundit had proposed stripping a longstanding tradition away from non-white Americans on the basis of their skin color. A campaign to go after advertisers would almost certainly begin, and the offending commentator would be targeted for cancellation.

Perhaps Jones is rattled by the success of Trump’s policies in black and Hispanic communities. On Tuesday night, following Trump’s State of the Union address, Jones warned that the president’s commitment to black universities and criminal justice reform could prove to be “effective” with black voters.

WAKE UP, folks. The #IowaCaucus was a debacle, followed by a strong #SOTU speech laying out Trump’s strategy to win – which includes going for Black voters. This was a warning shot from the Trump campaign to liberals, and we need to take this VERY seriously in order to win. @CNN pic.twitter.com/bgBFms9jtN — Van Jones (@VanJones68) February 5, 2020

Never mind that black Americans are working in record numbers. What seems to be important to Jones and CNN is that minority voters remain a viable and dependable voting bloc for Democrats.

