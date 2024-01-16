As if battling blazes isn’t difficult enough, firefighters across Iowa contended with blistering cold temperatures in the last few days, transforming their typically dangerous jobs into extremely treacherous ones.

With temperatures in the minus tens and wind chills plunging to lower than -30 degrees, according to CNN, these firefighters were on call in potentially life-threatening conditions.

Piping hot pizza in these bone-chilling temperatures is always welcome, but when it comes with the added bonus of being delivered by the former president of the United States, it must surely have been a treat of a lifetime.

On Sunday, former President Donald Trump personally delivered a stack of pizzas purchased from Casey’s General Store to the Waukee Fire Department in metropolitan Des Moines, Iowa, according to Just The News.

.@realDonaldTrump delivering pizzas from Casey’s General Store—to the Waukee Fire Department in Waukee, Iowa… pic.twitter.com/eFIBZb6a21 — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 14, 2024



The former president joked with the firefighters as he handed over the pizza, quipping, “Look at the arms on that guy!” as a burly fireman reached out to take the pizzas.

“Look at the arms on that guy!” 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/LdBw7TMT7w — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 14, 2024



According to Fire Rescue 1, Trump then ate a slice of pizza with the firemen, remarking, “This is good pizza, by the way,” as he ate and chatted with them.

Will Donald Trump become the Republican nominee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Moments like this are not uncommon when the former president is on the campaign trail.

The image of the former president handing out Blizzards at a packed Dairy Queen had more impact on his image than any media-staged visit.

Trump passed out blizzards to a packed Dairy Queen in Iowa.pic.twitter.com/4vGG13MCt4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) July 8, 2023

Turning Point CEO Charlie Kirk summed it up in an X post, writing, “Trump 2.0 hands out pizzas to Iowa voters … Trump 2.0 is Trump at a pub. Trump at an Dairy Queen. Trump 2.0 is ignoring a canned, media-dominated GOP debate to visit striking auto workers in Michigan … No one can match Trump at retail politics.”

Trump 2.0 is different from the 2016 or 2020 version. Trump 2.0 is Retail politics > Rallies and events. Trump 2.0 hands out pizzas to Iowa voters: “We want pizza from Trump!” Trump 2.0 is Trump at a pub. Trump at an Dairy Queen. Trump 2.0 is ignoring a canned,… pic.twitter.com/2pvkyeujIb — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 20, 2023



Trump dominated in Iowa, winning 98 of the 99 counties and crushing almost every demographic, according to Axios.

The key to Trump’s decisive win was consolidating support from conservatives and evangelicals who previously backed Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Trump won over about 70 percent of Cruz’s 2016 supporters, dominating in rural northwestern and central Iowa. He also retained over 90 percent of his own 2016 Iowa supporters, according to The Washington Post.

The ability of a man who lived his life hobnobbing with New York elites to connect with rural voters is part of what makes Trump so popular among conservatives and difficult to beat despite his opponent’s best efforts.

As Charlie Kirk put it, “Often imitated, never duplicated.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.